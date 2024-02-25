Most Wanted Disney World Experience Gets Unexpected Change

The Walt Disney World Resort is packed full of popular and in-demand experiences–even the divisive Disney Genie+ has been selling out daily. But one attraction that requires booking months in advance just got an unexpected change… but only for selected guests.

Disney World is known for its themed environments and industry-leading attractions and experiences. Just last year, The Walt Disney Company’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger revealed a $60 billion investment into the parks and cruises business, prompting reports that a fifth theme park gate in Orlando, Central Florida, is on the cards.

The huge financial pledge came after a year of executives sharing concepts (such as the Villains land at Magic Kingdom) and confirmed plans (like the Tropical Americas replacing DinoLand, U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom) for the flagship resort. But it wasn’t that long ago that Disney brought fans one of the most exciting additions ever made to its parks.

Back in 2019, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort opened their respective new Star Wars lands. Named Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this feat of Walt Disney Imagineering brought guests directly into the heart of the galaxy far, far away, and introduced the Black Spire Outpost of Batuu.

Nestled in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Disney World and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge features two headline attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. The Black Spire Outpost exists in Disney’s sequel trilogy timeline, meaning guests can encounter the likes of Rey and Kylo Ren while visiting the land. The characters were made famous by Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver in the most recent Star Wars movies.

At Disney World, an unexpected change has been made to one of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’s most premium experiences. At Savi’s Workshop — Handbuilt Lightsabers, guests can build and ignite their very own lightsaber led by cast members in a breathtaking ceremony. However, due to the hands-on nature of the experience, plus the merchandise itself, Savi’s Workshop is one of Disney World’s more expensive moments.

Building a lightsaber is a costly business, and the price of Savi’s Workshop is $249.99 plus tax. Guests must reserve their slot, and reservations can be made 60 days in advance; guests must also have a valid Disney park ticket for Hollywood Studios.

For select guests, however, the cost of Savi’s Workshop has been altered. Per the official Walt Disney World Resort website, Disney Visa cardmembers are entitled to a 10% discount at select merchandise locations, with Savi’s Workshop being one of them. This unexpected change is not only a rare one but is also surprising considering how popular lightsaber-building is for Star Wars fans visiting the Disney parks at Walt Disney World Resort.

While this discount option is present on the dedicated Savi’s Workshop — Handbuilt Lightsabers webpage, the Disney Visa Rewards website has the offering as being excluded from the 10% merchandise offer, per the terms and conditions. The offer also excludes the likes of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Magic Kingdom, and upon checking that webpage, the discount is not listed. It is likely Savi’s Workshop is a new addition to the offer and that the terms and conditions have not been altered.

That said, Inside the Magic has reached out to the Disney merchandise team and will update this article accordingly upon receiving a reply.

