Demand Continues to Outpace Disney World as Services Sell Out

Disney’s Genie+ paid theme park service has sold out once again.

Related: Iconic Disney World Ride “Snaps,” Immediately Shut Down

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort today, Monday, February 12, will now notice that Disney Genie+ is completely sold out for the Multi-Park option. This marks the first time Disney Genie+ has sold out for this option since the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s celebrations in early January, which saw a large spike in attendance, as did Christmas and Halloween weeks prior.

However, all of the individual Disney Genie+ options are still available today, with Magic Kingdom unsurprisingly taking the most expensive top spot. Genie+ is currently priced as follows at the Walt Disney World Resort:

Magic Kingdom – $29

EPCOT – $21

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – $26

Disney’s Animal Kingdom – $18

Related: After 42 Years, Disney World Demolishing Popular Land

The Walt Disney World Resort has been exceptionally crowded over the last few weeks due to a variety of reasons, including the National High School Cheerleading Championship event being held at EPSN Wide World of Sports. Mardi Gras is also starting to bring in even more guests to the already-popular Orlando, Florida, theme park destination. Walt Disney World also boasts several new attractions, like TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT. With work continuing on the brand-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure experience, crowds will undoubtedly continue to pile into “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Disney Genie launched back in 2021, forever changing the way guests would navigate the massive Walt Disney World Resort. From Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Genie fundamentally altered the theme park experience for Disney fans, whether they liked it or not. Eventually, Disney Genie service was brought over to the Disneyland Resort as well, with Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane all working identically to their East Coast counterparts.

Disney Genie is totally free, allowing users to plan their day in the most efficient way possible. However, for a price that varies day by day, guests can opt to purchase Disney Genie+, which grants them access to Lightning Lane services, among other experiences. Lightning Lanes essentially replaced Disney’s FastPass system, allowing guests to bypass the often-hectic standby queues.

Have you used Disney Genie+? What are your thoughts about the paid service?