Demand Crushes Walt Disney World as Park Sells Out for Second Time

Disney World’s controversial service remains popular, selling out completely at one of the four theme parks.

As of 12:00 p.m., Genie+ is completely sold out for guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Genie+ was priced at $26 today, January 2, 2024. While this price point may seem high, it’s actually a record low when compared to the previous ten days. This was not surprising, with the Christmas and holiday seasons being the busiest times of the year for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Guests can still purchase Disney Genie+ for Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT. For more information on Disney Genie+, click here.

We’re not surprised that Genie+ has sold out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with the theme park offering some of the most popular and intense attractions in all of Walt Disney World. Here, guests will find the terrifying Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the exhilarating Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and the ultra-immersive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also home to Toy Story Land, one of the most fun theme park lands Disney has ever created.

This is not the first time Disney’s Hollywood Studios has run out of Genie+ services, with the park selling out completely multiple times within the last month.

Disney Genie is a program that was introduced at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts. Previously, guests could make reservations for rides and attractions across the Disney theme parks for free, as long as they had a valid ticket. However, with the release of Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane in 2019, The Walt Disney Company changed how guests interact with the parks entirely. Disney Genie is a free service guests can use via their My Disney Experience app on their smart devices. This helps guests plan out their day as efficiently as possible. Guests using this free service will notice they are not able to make FastPass reservations anymore, with the ability locked behind a paywall.

For a fee, guests can upgrade to Disney Genie+, which grants them access to the Lightning Lane ability. A lightning Lane can be booked for most major rides and attractions at Disney, but there is a limit to how many guests can make per day. The price for Disney Genie+ changes every day and depends on the time of year you’re visiting as well as which park you choose to visit. Unsurprisingly, Magic Kingdom is typically the most expensive park to buy Genie+ for, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT falling somewhere close behind.

Do you enjoy using Genie+? What’s your favorite ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?