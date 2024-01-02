Financial Relief Arrives for Disney World Guests After Record-Breaking Streak

Disney World guests rejoice as prices for Genie+ and other services are finally dropping again following what felt like the longest record-breaking streak for the theme parks.

Disney World Guests See Genie+ and More Drop in Price After Big Holiday Month

December saw the end of 2023 and the beginning of Disney World. It hit multiple milestones, reaching record-breaking attendance and record-shattering sellouts and prices throughout its theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Genie+, the paid service on the My Disney Experience mobile application, hit new record highs, with prices reaching nearly $40 for significant attractions throughout the Disney Resort.

The Disney Parks reservation system also saw multiple days selling out for numerous Disney World parks, indicating how busy the Disney World Resort was through December. Christmas and the end of the year Holidays are usually the busiest times for theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort.

On top of all of this, the crowds alone were something to boast about as wait times soared past 5 hours for some of the more popular attractions across the parks, including rides like Avatar: Flight of Passage, Slinky Dog Dash, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. But of course, with massive crowds come massive problems, and many of the attractions end up having numerous glitches and issues throughout the busy season.

With multiple Disney World parks selling out, Blizzard Beach, one of Disney World’s water parks, also closed down for numerous days following colder-than-usual weather during December. The water park closed down on December 28, just like Universal’s Volcano Bay had to close for multiple days due to inclement weather, like today, where the park is currently shut down.

But some relief is finally on the way and has arrived at the Disney parks in Florida. Genie+ prices have dropped back down to near-normal pricing, the crowds have somewhat gotten less congested and more manageable throughout the Disney Resort, and reservations are back to capacity with all parks available through the end of the Disney theme park reservation system finale, as the system will be dissolved starting January.

As you can see from the photo above, the Genie+ prices from this morning have dropped significantly compared to the prices we all saw last week and the weeks before, which did peak at nearly $40. The decreased Disney Genie+ prices indicate the slow season arriving at Disney World and other theme parks around the globe. January through February typically and historically have been less crowded and less busy for the theme parks in Orlando.

Even the wait times, although still high for the more popular attractions, show just how much of a difference there is in crowd levels at the theme parks this morning and week. The highest wait time above as of 10:36 a.m. EST was Avatar Flight of Passage, which tends to be a long wait regardless of when you visit the Disney Resort. But as of 12:53 p.m. EST, the wait time for the attraction mentioned above did drop to 170 minutes. The rest of the wait times throughout Walt Disney World average around 40-100 minutes. However, folks are still on their Christmas/holiday vacation, and wait times will remain a little longer until the end of this week or potentially even tomorrow.

Check out the My Disney Experience mobile application for the current wait time updates and more before heading to one of the Disney World parks.