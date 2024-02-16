‘Harry Potter’ Star Rumored To Make Marvel Debut, Replacing Hugh Jackman

The recently released Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has once again sparked rumors that a certain Harry Potter star may be leaving the magical world behind for a turn in the superhero world.

In the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, there is a specific shot that has fans excited about the possible appearance of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. The trailer aired during the Super Bowl and has since become the most-viewed trailer in history. In a brief shot during the trailer, viewers can see the back of what looks like Wolverine, wearing a white suit with his signature hairstyle, but his face is kept hidden. The shot immediately stirred speculation on the possibility of it being Patch, an alias that Wolverine uses in the comics while living and working on the island nation of Madripoor.

Madripoor was most used recently as a setting in the Marvel Studios Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021). Now that Deadpool seems to be making his way into the main continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) via the Time Variance Authority (TVA), it wouldn’t be impossible to see Logan operating as his Madripoor alter-ego during the movie. The original “Patch” comic book run started in the late ’80s and ran through the early ’90s. It was given new life with an additional limited run from the same author, Larry Halma, in 2022. While it’s possible that the suited figure in the trailer is Hugh Jackman himself, some fans have taken the speculation in a slightly different direction.

Considering the film is expected to introduce several character variants across different multiverses, it’s not impossible that fans can see both Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine alongside another star’s Patch and many are speculating that Patch could be none other than Daniel Radcliffe, who has been rumored to make an appearance in the film for months.

Fan speculation started when people online began to bring up the reported rumor that Daniel Radcliffe was supposedly cast in the newest Deadpool movie. While no one knows for sure if that rumor is true, some have pointed out that the figure in the trailer looks like a much smaller and leaner version of Wolverine than the one usually portrayed by Hugh Jackman. For years Radcliffe was a fan favorite to take over the role due to his acting range, height, and popularity in fandom communities.

The star purposely avoided appearing in a franchise movie for years after Harry Potter, instead taking on more indie roles like The Woman in Black (2012) or his recent starring role in the TBS series Miracle Workers, but a small cameo role on a fun project like this could be something that would interest him. Some viewers have even speculated on the idea that Radcliffe could later take over the role if this is, in fact, Jackman’s last portrayal of Wolverine.

Jackman was initially slated to retire his version of Wolverine in 2017 with the release of Logan. However, the star shocked audiences when he confirmed he was reprising the role for Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3. While there have been rumors that Jackman will continue to portray the MCU’s Wolverine for future projects like Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), there’s been no official confirmation as to whether or not Jackman will continue the role or whether another speculated star, like Radcliffe or even other fan favorite Taron Egerton, will take up the silver-clawed mantle.

Do you think Daniel Radcliffe will make an appearance as a Wolverine variant after all? Let us know in the comments below!