Fans Want Daniel Radcliffe To Play Wolverine After Images of His Physique Surface

Daniel Radcliffe was once attached to the rumors of possibly playing Wolverine, and now we can see why. The Harry Potter star is currently starring in a show called Miracle Workers, which showcased a clip of the actor in his new shredded physique. Considering how in shape he looks, it has sparked more debate from Marvel fans calling for the man to take on the role of Logan.

Cut and crazy Daniel Radcliffe!

Docięty i szalony Daniel Radcliffe! pic.twitter.com/uRPmfFqMYs — Kupie Wanne (@KupieWanne) August 30, 2023

The scene in question showcases Radcliffe stripping down to his underwear, but in the process of doing so, he also showcases just how in shape he is. This has led fans to alter images and call for him to play Wolverine.

Damn #DanielRadcliffe Walter White Wolverine is going to kill it

Damn #DanielRadcliffe Walter White Wolverine is going to kill it pic.twitter.com/HAQyxRBu6Q — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 30, 2023

Boss Logic has already altered the image to showcase what it might look like if Daniel Radcliffe was Wolverine, and it looks as though the adamantium claws fit him very well.

I said it before and ill say it again, daniel radcliffe would be a good wolverine

I said it before and ill say it again, daniel radcliffe would be a good wolverine pic.twitter.com/Q74tjh9SdS — Wanderer (@AbsoluteWander) August 31, 2023

Twitter (X) user Wanderer showcased an edit that zooms in and highlights Radcliffe’s body. He is certainly in the right kind of shape that would make sense for him possibly portraying Wolverine.

Daniel Radcliffe the new Wolverine?

Daniel Radcliffe the new Wolverine?👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/4xUY6Yy8FN — Doge Norway (@DogecoinNorway) August 31, 2023

This edit of Daniel Radcliffe shows him screaming and looking cut in the same manner that Hugh Jackman is. We could definitely see this happening.

Wolverine is supposed to be around 5’4 in the comics so that works

Wolverine is supposed to be around 5'4 in the comics so that works — NA2R35 (@NA2R35) September 1, 2023

Many fans also indicate that Wolverine is short in the comics, and that is how the character should be portrayed in the films. Radcliffe is around the “right” type of height for Marvel fans, while others see Jackman as always being too tall to have been the popular X-Man in the first place.

This picture alone fully justifies my dream casting of Radcliffe as Wolverine. He’s a tremendous actor. He has the physique for it. He’s a better fit height than Jackman. Only issue is that he doesn’t want to get involved in another major franchise which is understandable.

This picture alone fully justifies my dream casting of Radcliffe as Wolverine. He's a tremendous actor. He has the physique for it. He's a better fit height than Jackman. Only issue is that he doesn't want to get involved in another major franchise which is understandable. https://t.co/nXJ55CMExT — torilac (@torilac) September 1, 2023

User Torilac has an edit that showcases an even better picture of Daniel Radcliffe. The guy is purely shredded, which is why droves of Marvel fans are calling for him to play Wolverine. However, as the post denotes, Radcliffe might not be willing to enter another franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe has been asked about potentially portraying Wolverine before, as he revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he understands his height is one of the reasons he has been attached to the role via rumors. Radcliffe also stated he’s flattered to be mentioned alongside long-time Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman.

Hugh Jackman is set to return to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but no one knows if that will be a one-time deal. We did report that Jackman had met with Kevin Feige before the industry strikes occurred. Their meeting was reportedly about the possibility of Wolverine playing a big part in Avengers: Secret Wars.

That report has yet to be substantiated, but it has taken some time for Jackman to warm up to the idea of returning to the superhero world. His return happening in the MCU might have reinvigorated him to remain as Logan.

At the very least, Feige can bring many Wolverine variations into Secret Wars, and it appears Radcliffe would be the perfect choice for a one-off cameo. Radcliffe is an amazing actor, and we would certainly love to see him in the iconic costume.

What do you think of Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!