Mask Mandate Could Save Disney World Guests

It’s been nearly four years since the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives forever. Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland closed simultaneously for the first time. Though theme park closures were hardly the worst things to come out of the pandemic, the slow reopening of the Disney parks brought comfort and a feeling of normalcy for many guests. At Walt Disney World Resort and other Disney parks, the “new normal” included mandated face masks.

This month, Walt Disney World Resort reversed some of its remaining COVID-19-related changes. The Disney Dining Plan returned; Disney Park Pass reservations disappeared for most guests. But as the remnants of coronavirus safety measures trickle out of the Central Florida Disney park, many guests are concerned about their health.

On Tuesday, Inside the Magic reported increasing anxieties about illness among Walt Disney World Resort guests. With the increasing price of a Disney park vacation, many guests don’t cancel their trips if they’re sick. And it seems like no one has learned about stopping the spread of airborne illness.

“Too many parents just watch their kids coughing right into the air and other people’s faces,” one guest wrote. “Teach your children to cover their mouths!”

“I’ve absolutely caught something from the kid ahead of me in the Cosmic Rewind queue,” said another. “Absolutely hacking, and a 50/50 chance he’d hide his head in his sleeve. And even then, it wasn’t exactly accurate!”

COVID-19 outbreaks at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort aren’t rare. Though vaccines have lessened the severity of the coronavirus for most people, COVID-19 can still be deadly for immunocompromised people. Even healthy people with mild cases are at risk of getting Long COVID, a little-understood but debilitating set of conditions that can last for months to years post-infection. Could another mask mandate protect Walt Disney World Resort guests?

Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels dropped all face mask requirements in April 2022. Soon after, Walt Disney World Resort abandoned social distancing and brought back character meet & greets.

The majority of Disney Resort guests immediately stopped masking, aided by the sweltering heat and humidity of Central Florida. As contentious as it would be to require face coverings again, the science doesn’t lie. According to the Mayo Clinic, masks effectively slow the spread of COVID-19, especially when combined with vaccinations.

Nonsurgical N95s and other respirators provide the best protection, followed by KN95s and medical masks. Fabric masks offer the least protection. However, the CDC states that the best mask is the one that you’ll wear regularly and comfortably.

But bringing back a mask mandate wouldn’t be as easy as dusting off some old signage. Governor Ron DeSantis’s Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board, which took control of Reedy Creek Improvement District in 2023, voted to ban COVID-19 protocols around Walt Disney World Resort.

At this time, Walt Disney World Resort has not announced plans to reinstate a mask mandate for non-vaccinated or vaccinated guests. Its official website states: “We remain intentional in our commitment to health and safety, and will continue to operate with this in mind.”

Disney cast members and guests are allowed to wear masks if they choose. It’s important to research and take the best precautions for your family.

Should Walt Disney World Resort require face masks? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that some comments outlined in this article are based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.