Disney Brings Back Pin Trading After Three-Year COVID Shutdown

Pin trading is back!

From traveling through space at blistering speeds and escaping the clutches of a ferocious Yeti, to enjoying delicious treats and stunning live entertainment offerings, there’s really no end to the incredible list of activities guests can experience while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort. With four theme parks, two water parks, and an entire district dedicated to shopping and dining, guests will undoubtedly have quite a few things to look forward to with each visit.

The Walt Disney World Resort has been receiving some truly stunning upgrades in the last few years, with new rides and attractions popping up at both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is by far the best park to visit if you’re seeking thrills, with some of the most intense attractions being found here. Disney’s Animal Kingdom features Pandora – The World of Avatar, which is possibly Walt Disney Imagineering’s greatest creation yet, transporting guests into the world of James Cameron’s breathtaking films.

However, there’s one activity that has stood the test of time more than any other.

Pin trading has been a thing ever since the late 1990s, when The Walt Disney Company began its Millennium celebration, allowing guests to interact with each other and trade and swap pins with each other. While made out of simple materials, these pins have transcended the Disney parks themselves, allowing guests to store lifelong memories with each pin bought, traded, or found.

Unfortunately, much like everything, pin trading took a big hit as a result of the global outbreak of COVID-19. Not only did pin trading vanish, but both Walt Disney World and Disneyland were forced to close completely. Disney theme parks around the world followed suit, leaving fans wondering when exactly they’d get to enter the Disney parks once again.

Eventually, each Disney resort reopened, though in a much different form than what we remembered. From price hikes and cut experiences to completely closed-off sections of the park, Disney post-COVID looked a lot different. One of the major changes was pin trading, with guests being unable to trade with actual Disney cast members as a result of safety precautions.

Cast-to-guest pin trading is finally back following a three-year-long hiatus, as reported by Wdwmagic. Guests are free to trade pins with any cast member wearing them, all they have to do is ask. Guests can also trade with other guests, with several areas at the Disney parks being popular meetup spots.

At Disney Springs, guests can visit Pin Traders for all their Disney pin trading needs. For more information on Disney pin trading, click here.

Only lanyard person-to-person trading is available at Disney Springs, but we assume that things will return to normal very soon.

Do you enjoy pin trading at Disney? What’s your favorite recreational activity at Walt Disney World?