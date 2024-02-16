Child Causes a Scene at Disney World After Climbing Onto Restricted Area

A child caused a scene in Walt Disney World after climbing onto a restricted area at Magic Kingdom, causing cast members to rush to the scene. And they say Disney adults are the problem…

“Disney adults” are often the target of harsh criticism online, with many fans engaging in the years-long debate surrounding grown-ups who enjoy visiting the Disney Parks. Regardless, Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Parks worldwide are places full of fun rides, attractions, and activities for the young and the young at heart to create memories of a lifetime.

Unfortunately, the Most Magical Place on Earth recently became the stage of an unpleasant scene that surely left families with a less-than-magical memory of their visit to the Magic Kingdom, as a kid recklessly put himself at risk after climbing onto a restricted park area.

In the video posted on TikTok by @discoverthemagicears, we can see a small child jumping and dancing in front of the Partners statue, which features Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, after climbing onto the restricted area with Cinderella Castle in the background.

The child’s reckless behavior quickly drew the attention of a nearby cast member, who rushed to the scene, asking the child to come off the statue while his father tried to do the same. However, the infant ignored his father and the cast member and continued to jump and dance with the iconic statue.

The kid’s stubbornness forced his father to climb onto the statue, trying not to step on the plants surrounding it, to remove his son from the Magic Kingdom icon as the cast member who had approached the scene earlier. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

The clip of the incident, which has racked up over 475K views, quickly sparked divided opinions, from viewers who claimed the Disney World cast member and the parent overreacted, as the child was “just having fun,” to those who blamed the parent for not looking after his kid and not teaching him discipline. “That’s where you have no choice but to get a backpack leash,” one user commented.

The video doesn’t clarify what happened after the incident. Still, the parent and child were undoubtedly reprimanded by Disney cast members and security personnel, as the child not only climbed onto a restricted area at Magic Kingdom but also put himself in danger of falling and injuring himself.

Sadly, this is not the first time guests have recklessly broken theme park rules at Disney World by climbing into restricted areas. Inside the Magic reported on a guest being kicked out of EPCOT after climbing onto a restricted stage and a guest who climbed Cinderella Castle to record a video for TikTok.

The problem doesn’t stop there, as we have seen reports of influencers climbing out of moving rides at Disneyland and a naked man causing chaos at “it’s a small world.” The old continent has also been the stage for some of these shameful incidents, with a woman stripping and causing a loud scene at Disneyland Paris and guests constantly breaking park rules, forcing the Disney Resort to close an attraction.

It is essential to mention that rules and regulations set at Disney World are enforced to ensure the health and safety of all guests and that breaking these guidelines could result in getting kicked out of the park, banned for life, or even arrested.

What do you think about this incident? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!