20 Years Later, Beloved Actor Reprises Iconic Batman Character

It has recently been confirmed that a beloved actor will return to the Batman franchise, bringing back a fan-favorite character.

One of the most popular superheroes of all time, it truly seems like there’s a Batman for everyone. Whether you prefer Adam West from the 1950s, Michael Keaton from the Tim Burton films, Christian Bale from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, or Robert Pattinson from the Matt Reeves film, you will find a Batman to love. And that’s not even mentioning the various animated series or the Arkham series of video games.

There are countless characters for a Batman fan to love. Now, one fan-favorite character is returning for the first time in over two decades. And he’s bringing his original voice actor with him.

‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Returns To ‘Batman Beyond’

According to recent reports, Terry McGinnis, AKA Batman Beyond, will be returning to the DCU in the upcoming film Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 2 (2024). Not only that, he will be voiced by the first actor to ever play him, Will Friedle.

Friedle originated this interpretation of the Caped Crusader in 2000 on the Batman Beyond TV series as well as the movie Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2001) and guest appearances in Static Shock and Justice League Unlimited.

Will Friedle is set to return as the voice of Terry McGinnis in ‘CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS: PART 2’. pic.twitter.com/2zjBQEBMIT — ScreenTime (@screentime) February 24, 2024

While playing one of the most popular superheroes ever is already impressive, Friedle is probably most recognized for playing Eric Matthews in Boy Meets World and My Date With the President’s Daughter (1998) for Disney. He is also an incredibly successful voice actor, having played Ron Stoppable in Kim Possible and Kashaw Vesh in The Legend of Vox Machina.

Friedle has also voiced over a dozen superheroes and villains for both DC and Marvel over the last twenty years, including Nightwing, Blue Beetle, Aquaman, Kyle Raynor/Green Lantern, Lex Luthor, Gearhead, Kid Flash, Deadpool, Star-Lord, and Archangel.

