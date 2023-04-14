‘Boy Meets World’ Star Is Running for Congress, What Are Former Cast Members Saying?

Boy Meets Congress. Former ABC star Ben Savage wants voters’ support to help change Los Angeles. But are any of his former cast members supporting him?

If you grew up watching “TGIF” on ABC Friday nights, you might be familiar with Boy Meets World lead Ben Savage. Last month, the retired actor who played Cory Matthews for seven seasons, plus three seasons in the Girl Meets World reboot, announced on his Instagram page that he would run for Congress in the Los Angeles district covering the Hollywood area.

“I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative, and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues,” said Savage in the post.

More recently, his former cast members chimed in with their opinions. Pod Meets World is the official Boy Meets World podcast hosted by the show’s stars; Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), and Danielle Fisher (Topanga Lawrence). Savage was invited to join the podcast when it started, but he told his friends he didn’t want to focus on his acting career anymore. Savage had shifted his career into politics and wasn’t interested in doing a podcast about his time as a child star.

In one episode of the podcast, Fisher asked her co-hosts what they thought about Savage running for Congress.

“When we were younger, Ben and I basically didn’t agree on much politically,” said Friedle. “We often found ourselves on exact opposite sides of almost every issue.” Friedle went on to say he won’t be voting for him and would prefer not to discuss politics.

Fisher also admitted she won’t be voting for Savage, but mostly because she can not vote in the district that he’s running in.

Are there any former cast members who have is back? Former actress turned porn star Maitland Ward, who played Rachel on Boy Meets World in the later seasons, brought up Savage’s career pivot in an interview this week with FOX News.

“I think it’s really cool that Ben is doing something that he wants to do,” said Ward. ” It’s so unexpected. Even though to him, he’s probably been thinking about it forever, but the world they are like, ‘What? Corey’s going to be a congressman?’ But it’s different. I mean, it’s not like he’s relying on his past.”

Ward can relate to a career change as she let go of her acting past to do a different type of acting in adult films. Like Savage, she’s not defining herself based on her history but finding herself on a new path. It may not be the best look for Savage to have a porn star supporting him, but it’s better than nothing.

Having a former actor switch careers to politics is nothing new, but just because you’re a familiar face that doesn’t mean you’re a shoo-in. As of now, Savage is just a candidate on the ballot, and it will be up to the voters if they want to see him move forward.

