Popular 90’s Child Star Placed on 72 Hour Hold After Public Incident

Mental health is serious; thousands suffer daily from mental breakdowns, panic attacks, and more. But when you’re in the public eye and have a mental breakdown, all eyes are on you. That was the case for one beloved 90s child star who suffered a severe mental breakdown and had a public incident just a few days ago. Here is what we know.

On March 19, at around 6:40 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department received a medical call from a female who was in a parking lot. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered the woman to be no one other than the 90s and 00s child star Amanda Bynes. Bynes was famous as a child star and quickly became a fan favorite, starring in tv shows such as All That (1994 – 2000) and The Amanda Bynes Show (1999 – 2002). She also starred in movies like Hairspray (2007) and Easy A (2010). Upon arriving at the scene, Los Angeles Fire Department checked Bynes to ensure she was okay and was able to clear her medically. She was, however, placed in the care of mental health workers.

She was transported to a local hospital and placed on mental health hold for 72 hours, a standard in Los Angeles. Police and Fire added that she made no severe threats toward anyone during her call to dispatch. More information was released detailing what occurred, which happened to be serious.

According to TMZ, Bynes was seen early March 19 throughout the morning “without any clothes” and was trying to wave down cars as they passed. She finally got hold of someone in a vehicle and told the driver she was “coming down from a psychotic episode.” There is no word yet on when Bynes will be released from mental health hold, but unfortunately, this isn’t the first time she has run into trouble.

About a year ago, Bynes’ conservatorship was terminated after a judge ruled so following a hospitalization on an involuntary psychiatric hold after allegedly starting a fire in the driveway of her home. She had been under a conservatorship beginning in 2013. Her mother was appointed temporary conservator in 2013 and again in 2014.

Last year, Amanda did file a petition to try and end her conservatorship and her estates’ conservatorship, but that case is ongoing. For now, we hope that Amanda can push through this challenging time and become more stronger than ever.