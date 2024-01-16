‘Superman: Legacy’ Star Fires Shots at Henry Cavill and DCEU

In a recent red carpet appearance, one of the stars of Superman: Legacy (2025) took shots at Henry Cavill and the DC Extended Universe while hinting at a significant shift in tone.

With all the complaints about the DC Extended Universe, one of the highlights was Henry Cavill as Superman. Along with Zack Snyder, the two created a unique version of the character who was much more serious than previously seen. It was a version of the beloved hero that many fans have grown attached to.

However, things are about to change drastically. With the end of the DCEU, James Gunn is starting his new DC Universe reign with Superman: Legacy, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, setting a new tone for the hero. And one comment made by one of its stars is being taken as a shot against Henry Cavill and the entire DCEU.

“This Superman Will Have a Sense of Humor,” Rachel Brosnahan Comments Sparks Fan Outrage

While appearing on the red carpet for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, Rachel Brosnahan, who was nominated for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023), was asked about playing Lois Lane and the filming process for Superman: Legacy.

“I’ve really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far,” said the Emmy winner. “Every single person involved in this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman. We all grew up watching the movies. Some of us were reading the comics. So I feel like it’s being made with so much love. And I think this Superman will have a sense of humor,” later adding, “We’re excited to both put our own spin on things and honor the material we love so much.”

While it is exciting to hear that the cast and crew are excited about the opportunities, some fans of the Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill interpretation are upset, declaring that the “last thing we need is humor” and that the film will be “cringy trash” like The Suicide Squad (2021), also known as the most well-reviewed film in the DCEU.

It’s interesting to see how these fans are completely wrong about the character.

Superman has a sense of humor. While he has been serious, and Henry Cavill did an excellent job portraying the Man of Steel, he still has a sense of humor. This can be seen in the comics as well as in Christopher Reeve’s iconic performance in 1978. Part of the reason his team-ups with Batman are so much fun is because they are diametrically opposed. Superman is more positive and lighthearted, while Batman is the definition of dark and brooding.

James Gunn is known for putting humor into his work, but he also knows when to pull back. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is a masterwork in comedy and serious subject matter. There’s no doubt that Superman: Legacy will get the same treatment.

Do you think this tone shift will benefit Superman and the greater DC Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!