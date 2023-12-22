‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Shortlisted for Oscar, Says James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 (2023) absolutely rocked our emotions at the theaters this year as the Guardians gathered for one final mission. Although Marvel has been struggling at the box office lately, Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Groot, and all the rest could take home Oscar gold at this year’s Academy Awards.

It’s not that superhero movies haven’t won Oscars in the past, but it has been a rarity. However, something as big and bombastic as a Guardians of the Galaxy movie is certainly unexpected.

With a lineup consisting of films like Napoleon (2023) and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), a movie about a group of rag-tag space vigilantes saving their cyborg raccoon friend doesn’t exactly sound like Best Picture material. Then again, neither does a movie based on Barbie.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Steal the Oscars

Director James Gunn posted the video above on his official TikTok, congratulating the VFX team for their work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as displaying some of the character and special effects. The film is currently on the shortlist for the Award for Best Visual Effects, and deservingly so.

Visuals are a powerful part of any motion picture, but the VFX artists truly went above and beyond the call of duty this year when they brought characters like Rocket, Groot, and the creatures stitched together by the High Evolutionary. Especially given the freight train of emotions that hit viewers when the movie premiered.

No superhero movie of any sort would be complete without the comic-book style visuals that pull things from the panels and onto the screen, and Guardians 3 truly had something special, particularly in the way the visual artists chose to tell the tragic backstory of Rocket Raccoon. It’s safe to say not everyone has recovered from that serving of Marvel trauma.

Joking aside, James Gunn is certainly not the only one rooting for the film to take home the gold. With The Marvels being a major box office flop, Disney and Marvel Studios need all the help it can get.

Guardians of the Galaxy was the end of an era for Marvel’s favorite team of intergalactic punks, it’s only logical that they ended their tour on one of the high notes for the studio this year. With any luck and some ingenuity from VFX Rocket Raccoon could be proud of, they might just bring home an Oscar.

Inside the Magic reached out to VFX for further comment, but received no reply at the time of publishing.

Will the Guardians steal the gold? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!