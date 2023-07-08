Disturbing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Scene Has Surfaced

Over two months since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) debuted, new scenes are making their way to fans through the home media release of James Gunn’s third and final movie about the ragtag group of disparate misfits.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released to a strong commercial and critical response. Following the widely-panned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), the second Marvel Phase Five film wrapped up the story of the beloved Guardians in a satisfying way while leaving it open-ended enough in case the studio wanted to return to the characters in the future.

Starring Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 saw the titular squad leave their safe haven of Knowhere to save Rocket from the clutches of the evil High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

The movie also saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, who, along with Sovereign High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), aids the High Evolutionary in seeking out the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Vol. 3 netted over $800 million at the global box office, a huge increase on the dismal performance of Peyton Reed’s Quantumania adventure. Although, that seems to be the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU for now — that end post-credits tag did indicate that Star-Lord would return, though. And theories have been made as to how and why.

There is also the case of James Gunn. The writer and director was famously fired by The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) after a series of controversial tweets resurfaced. With backing from the majority of the Guardians cast, Gunn returned to direct the final movie, but not before jumping ship to DC Studios to create The Suicide Squad (2021) and the Peacemaker TV series. Gunn is now the co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav hire both him and Peter Safran to lead the flailing franchise.

So as fans enjoy Secret Invasion on Disney+ and ready themselves to get cosmic with the Captain Marvel squad in Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023), they can also revisit the final Guardians outing on digital.

July 7 marked the home media release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but there is no date yet for its Disney+ debut. And with the release, fans are encountering never before seen material, including deleted scenes.

And one is incredibly disturbing.

Will Poulter Updates (@bestofpoulter) shared the scene:

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in a newly released deleted scene from #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/7AVLC3jq4V — Will Poulter Updates (@bestofpoulter) July 6, 2023

In it, Ayesha and Adam Warlock are climbing back aboard their ship while the latter describes what he wants to do to the Guardians.

Adam begins by assuring his “mother” he will kill all her enemies; he will stomp on their skulls and mush their brains. He then gets even more boastful and says, “I will p*** on their dead bodies and make love to their carcasses.”

Not quite the family-friendly tone one would expect from a Disney-owned Marvel movie.

Ayesha responds with, “Well, that’s a bit much,” while Adam states, “That’s what a man does.”

It is easy to see how this scene was cut from the theatrical version of the movie, as it runs a very fine line between comical and vulgar, depending on the audience.

As for the future of the MCU, all eyes will be on how The Marvels performs at the box office and how the lukewarm Secret Invasion run will finish out. The superhero giant is struggling as more and more fans become switched off by the comic book genre, but at least for now, the oversaturation element has been stopped.

Have you bought Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 yet?