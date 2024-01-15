Report: Disney World To Revive Abandoned Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort reportedly has big plans for a once-abandoned attraction, which could happen soon.

There are plenty of construction projects happening at Walt Disney World Resort and many others that will be taking place in the future. Of course, all eyes are on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as the new attraction gets ready to open at Magic Kingdom later this year, but that’s not all that’s happening at Disney World.

One of the most curious attractions that has been left abandoned, at least for the time being, is the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The Star Wars-themed hotel took guests on a “cruise ship in outer space” with a stop (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) in Batuu at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, it didn’t take long before its lofty price point– and rather lackluster reviews– became too much to overcome, and Disney World shut its doors permanently. Since that point, many fans have wondered what might take its place.

A report from Culture Slate indicates that one possibility for the attraction is to be used as a set for a future Star Wars show or movie. With all the props and designs already in place, this certainly could be an interesting set choice for a scene in a future Disney+ show or even a full-length movie in the future.

“One other possibility is that the hotel’s interior could be used for a set for a future Star Wars show or movie. If a new production called for it, the Halcyon could be used for interior shots of a ship or a base, or the rooms could be used for the set of living quarters. The Galactic Starcruiser’s design team didn’t leave anything to the imagination. There’s a full atrium, an operable bridge, a bar, a dining room, and other areas that could serve above and beyond for future live-action scenes.”

While this is speculative, it would make sense to get the most out of some of these props and the ship’s design before moving in a completely and totally different direction. It is worth noting that insiders don’t expect the Galactic Starcruiser to stay abandoned forever.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro confirmed that the company was looking at different options for the defunct attraction, but nothing concrete was laid out. Some believe that this could become an extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, as the show building is close to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Others believe that it’ll be its own separate experience, perhaps even just reopening as a luxury Star Wars-themed hotel.

Outside of the Galactic Starcruiser and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, we are looking at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to be the locations of the next major expansions in Walt Disney World Resort.

Magic Kingdom is expected to be home to a project titled “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain,” but little details have been given. Disney teased replacing DinoLand, U.S.A., with a land that would include both Indiana Jones and Encanto at Destination D23 this past fall. At this time, these have not been confirmed projects for the company.

