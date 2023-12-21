Stitch Rescues Disney World Guest From Popcorn Fiasco

The cast members of the Walt Disney World Resort are responsible for making the magic happen for hundreds of guests each day, but it’s genuinely magical whenever the characters get involved.

Whether it’s at the Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Character Meet and Greets are part of the Disney Parks’ incredible gift for immersion. Seeing the likes of Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and so on walking about is all part of the core Disney experience, but sometimes, they can absolutely make our day.

Meeting Mickey at the Town Square Theatre or any of the legion of Disney princesses is all par for the course, but many of the characters aren’t often allowed to leave their Meet and Greet areas. Free-roaming characters have a little more domain but still have to follow Disney protocol. Of course, certain exceptions can be made.

Stitch Makes Magic for Disney World Guest

Stitch is Disney’s resident blue troublemaker in Tomorrowland, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a particularly large fan following. Experiment 626 was caught on video this week after a young guest dropped her popcorn bucket, and Stitch just had to spring into action.

While the simple act of kindness, seen in the TikTok video above by @wish_upon_a_cruise, the character performer undoubtedly made this little girl’s vacation. Disney’s cast members are practically famous for repeatedly going the extra mile to see us smile, and this is just another great example.

Coincidentally, this isn’t the first report of Disney Park characters breaking ranks to bring joy to guests. Inside the Magic also recently reported on an incident with Pooh Bear nearly breaking character when meeting a young fan. The video above by @keeganaalderink reached thousands of viewers and made the family’s trip extra magical.

The creator herself told ITM,

“Pooh was amazing and so patient as our little guy got his fill. Scotty [the boy in the video] has a Pooh Bear plush he sleeps with and for him that little bear that he watches on tv came to life before his eyes. Pooh noticed right away that Scotty was so relaxed with him that he started rocking him and just snuggling him. My husband and I were feeling guilty for taking up so much of Pooh’s time and we tried to hurry along and everyone in line and Pooh told us to just soak it in.”

It’s well known in the Disney fan community that character performers have to follow a certain set of rules to keep the illusion alive for their paying public. However, bending the rules on occasion can result in some truly unforgettable experiences.

What’s your favorite Disney character memory? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!