‘The Marvels’ Director Addresses Behind the Scenes “Controversy”

The Marvels (2023) director Nia DaCosta has finally responded to reports of behind-the-scenes drama during post-production of the Marvel Studios film.

After years of anticipation and multiple delays, The Marvels is finally set to hit theaters at the end of this week. The Marvel Studios film stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Teyonnah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, Park Seo-Joon as Prince Yan, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Ben, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

Despite the initial excitement for the film, opinion has shifted with the onset of superhero fatigue and mixed opinions toward the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general. However, this was particularly exasperated recently with an article from Variety that reported on the drama and overall lack of quality at Marvel Studios.

However, this was swiftly refuted by multiple industry insiders and experts, specifically on reports that the film’s director, Nia DaCosta, was absent for a majority of the post-production.

Still, not many people currently working on Marvel projects have commented on the article. That is, until recently when The Marvels DaCosta addressed the controversy while in an interview to promote the film.

“It Really Wasn’t Dramatic,” Nia DaCosta Addresses BTS Reports

In an appearance on Jake’s Takes to promote The Marvels, director Nia DaCosta addressed the reports that she completely left post-production to work on her next film, something that interviewer Jake Hamilton noted isn’t rare for a director to do, specifically mentioning that Steven Spielberg did this when he transitioned from Jurassic Park (1993) to Schindler’s List (1993).

“It’s interesting. I think there’s just a lot of energy and criticism around Marvel anyway, so I’m not surprised,” said DaCosta. “But for me personally, it was literally just that they moved the date of the film four different times. And so, instead of it being a two-year process, which I was deeply committed to, it was a three-and-a-half-year process.”

“And they knew the entire time that I had an obligation, a greenlit movie with people who were waiting for me,” she continued. “And I pushed that, and I pushed it again, and then I pushed it again. And eventually, we all knew that if this pushes again, I’m not gonna be able to be in LA to do the rest of this in person… By the time I left to start prep for my next film, everyone was so clear about what the film was and what we wanted. It really wasn’t this dramatic sort of thing people are thinking it is.”

So not only is this something that Hollywood directors do all the time, but it was an action that Marvel Studios knew was going to happen. In the end, it looks like Variety is making a mountain out of a molehill.

