Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ Faces Major Issues, Filming Stalls

There may not be a more anticipated release on Netflix right now than Wednesday Season 2.

Wednesday, the Netflix hit television series created by the legendary Tim Burton, has taken audiences on a dark and whimsical journey into the mysterious world of the Addams family. Tim Burton’s distinctive visual style and unique storytelling are evident in every frame of the series, making it a captivating and visually stunning experience for viewers. The show focuses on the iconic character Wednesday Addams, portrayed brilliantly by Jenna Ortega.

Jenna Ortega’s performance as Wednesday is nothing short of mesmerizing, and it didn’t take long for her to go viral portraying the character. She brings a fresh and modern take to the character while still staying true to the essence of Wednesday Addams. Ortega’s portrayal captures the dark humor, wit, and enigmatic nature that fans of the Addams family have come to love over the years. Her on-screen presence is both commanding and subtle, creating a captivating and complex character that goes beyond the surface.

Wednesday not only showcases Tim Burton’s signature style but also introduces a new generation to the timeless appeal of the Addams family. The series manages to blend the supernatural and the mundane, creating a world that is both eerie and endearing. It’s a testament to Tim Burton’s creative vision and Jenna Ortega’s acting prowess that the show has become a standout hit on Netflix.

The first season of Wednesday hit nearly six billion streaming minutes in the week it debuted on Netflix, making it one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform. As a matter of fact, it was the second-highest debut week in the history of Netflix, just behind Stranger Things Season 4.

As Netflix moves forward with plans to create a second season, it seems the company is running into a few issues. First, there’s Jenna Ortega’s schedule. The actress has quickly become one of the most popular “up-and-comers” in the business. Ortega is reportedly set to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise as the SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end. In addition, Ortega will reportedly have to come back to work for a few more days as Beetlejuice 2 finishes up its filming. Of course, this project also features Tim Burton and will take up time from the legendary producer, which could also have an effect on Wednesday.

In addition to working around Ortega’s schedule, there are multiple reports that the television show has written out Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe) after allegations of sexual assault have come forward. White has denied the allegations, and Netflix has not offered an official statement on the matter.

Continuing with potential hurdles, a recent report from Deadline indicated the first projects that will have actors and actresses return after the SAG-AFTRA strikes officially come to an end, and Wednesday was nowhere to be found. This could be because the show is still being written and is not ready for filming. It could also be due to some of the issues we’ve shared above. No matter where it falls, knowing that Wednesday will not begin filming immediately means that we’ll have to wait even longer for the show to be released. Though there were hopes that the show could be released on Netflix by the end of 2024, it’s looking much more likely that it will be 2025, late 2025 at that, before the show is ready. Of course, this is speculation and hasn’t been confirmed.

If all this weren’t enough, ScreenRant recently shared that Netflix must address another major problem in its production: CGI.

“When the Hyde was finally revealed, it was hugely underwhelming because it was created with CGI effects,” the article said. “This CG Hyde looked too glossy and manufactured to be terrifying. It doesn’t hit on a gut level, because it’s not real. Wednesday season 2 deserves a much scarier monster created with more realistic practical effects as opposed to CGI.”

The article shares that Burton, who will be working with practical effects in Beetlejuice 2, should bring these methods to the Netflix show. While it hasn’t been confirmed that this is the route that Tim Burton will take, it certainly seems likely that the producer will have some tricks up his sleeve as he works on the second season of the hit television series.

What do you think of the issues that Netflix’s Wednesday is facing? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!