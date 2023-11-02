Jenna Ortega Drops Bombshell About Future of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega has easily become the newest star to breakthrough Hollywood, and her career is now quickly trending upward with numerous major projects in the works.

Jenna Ortega’s acting career took off when she landed her first major role as Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle (2016-2018). Her performance in the show received positive reviews and showcased her acting prowess to a broad audience.

As far as her work in Hollywood beyond the Disney Channel, Ortega got a major break when she was cast as Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise. The young actress played the role in both Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023). In addition, she is reportedly set to reprise the role yet again once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end for Scream VII, though no other details have been given on when the blockbuster might be released.

Ortega is also set to play the role of Lydia’s daughter in Beetlejuice 2 alongside Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Monica Belluci, and Willem Dafoe. The new movie will be released in 2024, but there is still a small amount of filming left to be done once the strikes end in Hollywood, according to Tim Burton. Once the strikes end, the stars will meet for a couple more days of filming before it all wraps up and enters the editing and production stage.

Of course, one of Jenna Ortega’s most notable roles to date is her portrayal of the titular character in Netflix’s series Wednesday (2022). This coming-of-age series, created by Tim Burton, reimagines the life of the iconic character, Wednesday Addams, from the Addams Family. Ortega’s performance as a grown-up Wednesday Addams was met with critical acclaim and captivated both long-time fans of the franchise and new viewers. Her ability to bring depth and complexity to the character while maintaining the dark, offbeat charm of the Addams family universe was widely praised.

Audience reception of Jenna Ortega’s role in Wednesday was overwhelmingly positive, with viewers commending her for the nuanced portrayal of a character who grapples with her peculiar family and her own unique identity. The show’s blending of the darkly comedic and gothic elements, coupled with Jenna’s charismatic performance, made it a hit on the streaming platform. Her role in the series showcased her versatility as an actress, transitioning from her Disney Channel days to more mature and complex characters, and cemented her as a rising star in Hollywood.

Ortega went viral during the Halloween season when it was noted that SAG-AFTRA would not allow actors and actresses to dress up as characters from “struck content,” meaning that the actress would not be allowed to dress up as Wednesday Addams for Halloween.

Though she wasn’t able to play the role in Halloween fun, she has revealed more information about the upcoming second season of the popular show, which garnered more than 5.98 billion streaming minutes in its first five days of availability. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar– which named her the 2023 Breakthrough Artist of the Year-– she talked about her career and the Netflix show.

Ortega will return not only as the lead in Netflix’s hit show but also as a producer. In the interview, she talked about how she wanted to work her way up and become a director. That role, she says, is where she sees herself in the future, which gives us a glimpse as to what her mindset will be as she returns to Wednesday.

“The older I get, and the more I work, the more I see myself focusing on that,” Ortega said.

Jenna Ortega shared that what she has accomplished is “mind-blowing,” and while she doesn’t know what the future holds, she’s excited for what’s next.

“I want to appreciate what I’ve accomplished… When I really sit back and think about it, it’s truly mind-blowing. But there’s so much more waiting for me on the other side. If I mess up, I mess up, and that’s OK… I don’t know what’s coming – but I’m excited that I get to figure it out,” she said.

