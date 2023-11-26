Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Could Change Marvel Forever

All it takes is one really good story and people start to reconsider if Marvel is back on track, but Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio could do so much. Marvel Studios just has to give the villain a chance.

In the comics, Quentin Beck/Mysterio is more than just a simple illusionist who can perform magic tricks. He can be cunning and deceptive, but most importantly, his ambition has led him to do severe damage to certain super heroes. Other stories have depicted the villain as weak, has too much of an ego, and is downright easy to beat. Yet, other stories have revealed that the villain can be so much more. He has defeated Wolverine, Spider-Man, Daredevil, and plenty of other super heroes when he has a special goal.

In the MCU, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio isn’t seen as a pathetic fool. He outsmarts Talos and Spider-Man and nearly destroys London and other places just to be considered a hero by many. In his “final moments,” Mysterio faces Spidey (Tom Holland) again and loses, with fans thinking he died. Later, a new video reveals that Spider-Man is Peter Parker to everyone, thanks to a final message from Quentin Beck.

This led to Spider-Man getting involved with his other variants after his dealing with Doctor Strange brought other villains from other universes into the main timeline. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was fun for fans and actors to experience, but Mysterio’s work is far from done if Marvel wants to bring back the character.

Mysterio Could Face Daredevil

Daredevil and Mysterio aren’t common enemies in the comics, but the two do clash when Daredevil is brought to doubt everything he knows and loses the love of his life. At the end of his life, Quentin Beck decides in “Daredevil: Guardian Devil” to manipulate Matt Murdock into thinking he is facing the end times and that his faith is demanding him to kill a child whom he believes is the anti-Christ.

With his catholic faith in question and his morals being thrown around, Murdock is led down a dark path where he nearly breaks, but eventually learns about what Mysterio is up to. This leads to Daredevil taking down the Spider-Man villain, but it became clear that the MCU could do many cool things with the two together. If anything, Beck might want to take Murdock down after helping Happy Hogan and Stark Industries in court and could meet with Kingpin to learn more about the lawyer.

Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) would probably love to have Murdock killed and if that sent Mysterio to break the man without fear, the crime boss wouldn’t mind revealing Murdock’s secret identity to the villain. Suppose Mysterio did face Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. In that case, it might not be a direct adaptation of the comics, but it could focus on sending Murdock down a trail that breaks him down and believes in the wrong illusion that could lead to some disastrous consequences.

Tom Holland is Demanding a Rematch

Mysterio nearly ruined Peter Parker’s life. Having Ned and MJ (Zendaya) not go to MIT because of being friends with Spider-Man would really affect Parker. Obviously, Mysterio’s history with Stark and his hate for Spidey’s mentor could lead to the two facing each other again if Mysterio decides to tarnish Stark’s legacy. Iron Man created many enemies, and Mysterio might also want to get some revenge on Spider-Man for ruining his chances.

It’s hard to know what the villain will remember after Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange messed with everyone’s memory of Peter Parker, and certain events of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) might not be remembered by anyone other than Parker himself. It would be great if Spider-Man could face Mysterio again and, this time, fight in Spidey’s natural place in New York City.

The Avengers Might Not Be Ready For A Sinister Six

The Sinister Six normally is a super villain team dedicated just to fighting Spider-Man, but Marvel has been making a point to make their villains stronger than ever before, so it would make sense that the Avengers might have to get involved if Spidey messes around with the Sinister Six. Sony has tried to bring the team to live action for years but has failed to make anything with the team, but Holland’s Spider-Man is getting close to making it a reality.

As of right now, Spider-Man has faced Mysterio Vulture, teased Scorpion, and has the chance to bring Venom, Kraven the Hunter, and more villains into a movie very soon. While the roster typically includes Electro, Rhino, and Doctor Octopus with Kraven the Hunter, the team might change due to Marvel not wanting to have the same roster as previous Spider-Man franchises for the MCU.

Mysterio Could Fit Into the Multiverse Saga Perfectly

Fans believed that the Multiverse was happening in Far From Home when Quentin Beck announced that he was from another universe and while this was proven to be a hoax, it’s obvious that Marvel Studios isn’t teasing the Multiverse anymore. It’s real and very much happening. One thing that Marvel should think about is maybe exploring why certain villains aren’t working like Kang does and finding their other variants across time and space.

Suppose Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio could work with other variants. In that case, the Multiverse could be in trouble as the villain could convince the world of a tragic lie that imprisons everyone in a narrative they constructed. They have the potential to be one of the most powerful villains ever to exist in the MCU, with the ability to use illusions and other tricks to deceive people, and that’s why it’s a shame that Gyllenhaal might only appear for one movie.

Some reports claimed that the actor was being considered to star as Mister Fantastic and while that would be fun to see, it’s just another example of wasting a character that can do so much more than just reveal Spidey’s identity. While Mysterio’s legacy will run its course for several more years and bring us one of the best MCU films ever made, it’s clear that the villain deserves more stories, and that’s something Marvel doesn’t do much.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki had the opportunity to appear in several stories, but other villains don’t get that luxury in the MCU, and that should change, starting with Beck. Other projects such as Spider-Man 2 show a Mysterio who has seen the error in his ways but has other people taking advantage of him and while it’s a sad depiction of the villain, it shows that the amount of stories with Mysterio is limitless, and it’s Marvel Studios’s fault if none of them happen.

