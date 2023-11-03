Infant Reportedly Falls off at Popular Disneyland Attraction

Guests visiting Disneyland Resort were puzzled by a concerning incident involving an infant falling off at a popular ride.

Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney’s original theme park, is home to countless memorable experiences.

With iconic rides like “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, and Pirates of the Caribbean and thrilling attractions like Big Thunder Mountain, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, unique entertainment offerings, shops packed with irresistible merchandise, themed dining locations serving delicious treats, and the chance to meet Mickey Mouse himself, it’s not hard to see why millions of families visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure every year.

Cast members work hard to enforce a specific code of conduct to ensure that every guest’s visit to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District — Disneyland Resort’s shopping and entertainment district — is a memorable and magical experience.

Unfortunately, guests visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure have recently shown off increasingly concerning behavior at the parks, with entitled parents causing scenes at the park, parkgoers sneaking restricted items through security and into the parks, and adult content creators tainting the parks’ family-friendly image.

These incidents have even sparked a wave of bans against guests who insist on breaking the rules at the Southern California Disney Resort. But the latest incident reported at the parks puzzled readers, concerned for an infant’s safety after falling off at an iconic ride.

A guest came forward to share the story through a post on Reddit, which has since been deleted. The concerned parkgoer asked fellow guests if they knew what had happened in Soarin’ Around the World — one of the most popular attractions in Disney California Adventure, which made a highly demanded change earlier this year — as they had seen Disney security personnel arrive at the ride.

The user mentioned that at around 2:25 p.m. on October 10, 2023, they had seen an infant allegedly fall off a stroller, commenting that the mother denied the child’s fall had been an accident when interrogated by Disneyland security before entering the attraction’s themed hangar. The user commented they were “just wondering if the tiny baby [was] okay.”

Fellow Redditors were shocked to read about the incident, particularly since the original poster mentioned that the mother stated that her child’s fall had not been an accident.

However, user u/wubbzyove, who likely witnessed the incident the original poster was talking about, stated that the mother was not as careless as the original post made her sound, as they commented: “I heard the baby screaming and mom telling cast members that someone dumped the baby out?? It was really sad. Baby was young, mom was distraught and security was being called.”

Redditor u/nuggetghost commented that they had witnessed a different incident in which “a baby literally [flopped] out of the front of the stroller then the mom rolled over the baby bc she was busy on her phone.” The Redditor added that the event “was traumatizing to watch” and urged parents to “Buckle ur kids in damn.”

The original poster didn’t share any additional information on the incident before their post was removed from the Disneyland Subreddit community, and the resolution for this incident is unclear.

Located in Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure Park, Soarin’ Around the World provides a thrilling experience for guests as they’re raised high into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome for a virtual tour around the world with IMAX digital projection and spectacular aerial footage, simulating the graceful motion of flight.

The attraction has a minimum height requirement of 40″ (102 cm), with special accommodations for younger guests who fulfill this requirement.

Soarin’ Around the World replaced Disneyland’s original version of the attraction in 2016. Still, Disney has revived it, bringing Soarin’ Over California back to Disney California Adventure on multiple occasions for a limited time. Disney recently announced that the beloved version of the ride would make its way to EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort for a limited time as part of the Disney100 celebrations at the Orlando Disney Resort.

Disney describes Soarin’ Around the World as follows:

Ride the Sky Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps, revealing a familiar sight to Disneyland fans. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Gaze down at the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris.

