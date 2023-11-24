“Who Steals From a Child?” Guests Furious After Getting Robbed at Disneyland

A family’s trip to Disneyland ended with a not-so-magical experience after getting robbed at the theme park. “Who steals from a child?”

Unfortunately, a recent visit to the happiest place on earth ended up being a less-than-magical experience for a family who got robbed at Disneyland Resort.

Instagram user @babyndg took to the social media platform to share their experience after their family got robbed at Disneyland, urging parents to be aware of the risk when visiting the park.

The user wrote: “Beware: We were robbed at Disneyland. Watch the last clip. Share share share! Parents need to be aware & plan accordingly. I would hate for this to happen to someone else. Some of our friends here have already commented they’ve also gotten robbed.”

“Who steals from a child?! At the happiest place on Earth! If you are going to Disneyland DO NOT leave anything in your stroller. There’s no security and no one is watching after the strollers” added the angered family. You can see the video by clicking here.

The video exposing the less-than-magical incident quickly stirred polarized reactions. Some viewers agreed with the family, expressing their disappointment in the theme parks. One user commented, “Omg! What happened to Disneyland? Ever since the pandemic hit, everyone is going crazy. We never heard of this before… sad times we live on now.”

One user jokingly commented they had the impression the family was saying they were robbed “because of the outrageous prices at Disney.” “I was like that’s right, call them out!” they added.

However, many viewers sided against the family, accusing them of being irresponsible during their visit and mentioning that the unpleasant experience had not been caused by a lack of security at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, receiving comments like “Is this not common sense? Sounds like you weren’t being responsible,” and “you leave stuff around unattended?”

One user commented, “Let’s acknowledge- this is NOT the fault of the parks, cast members etc. It’s the guests. So DO NOT storm up to cast members or call them angrily, and demand anything. They didn’t steal your sh*t.”

One viewer boldly added, “Honestly.. this is common knowledge. Just like you don’t leave things in your car at night, you don’t leave things alone in an unattended stroller in the middle of a theme park. It doesn’t even have to be a malicious person stealing from a baby. It could’ve been another child who wasn’t being watched. They offer lockers at the park for a reason.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time guests have reported having items stolen from their strollers. It is essential to mention that, while Disneyland cast members and security personnel are committed to providing the best experience for all guests, keeping their health and safety as the priority, looking after strollers is not part of their responsibility.

Strollers are not lockers, and guests should never consider them as such. This doesn’t mean you can’t park your stroller in the designated areas to ride your favorite attractions, but it is essential that all guests keep their valuable items with them at all times and not leave them unattended in a stroller.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.