Fans Outraged by Inappropriate Show Featuring Mickey Mouse and Friends

For 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has created timeless stories featuring iconic characters, from Mickey Mouse and Snow White to Mirabel from Disney’s Encanto (2021), Elsa and Anna from Frozen (2013), Asha — who will star in Disney’s Wish (2023), a new story that will bring the Disney100 celebrations to the silver screen — and most recently, characters from Pixar’s Inside Out 2 who immediately became viral online.

Disney’s wondrous storytelling has expanded into multiple theme parks around the world, starting with Disneyland Park, the fruition of Walt Disney’s dream and his original theme park.

Since Disneyland opened in 1955, the Anaheim-based Disney Resort has grown exponentially, making Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure home to countless experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy, from iconic rides to thrilling new attractions, unforgettable parades, live performances, and fireworks shows, and the chance to meet Mickey Mouse and friends, Disney Princesses, and some of your favorite characters from the Star Wars franchise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at Avengers Campus.

Disneyland Park is not shy about using its characters to bring unique entertainment offerings to life, like the Magic Happens Parade, which features Mickey Mouse, and characters from Frozen, Moana (2016), The Princess and the Frog (2009), The Sword in the Stone (1963), and Sleeping Beauty (1959), and the fan-favorite Fantasmic!, which recently got a long-awaited return date for the Anaheim Disney Resort.

Sadly, some of these shows have faced lengthy delays and unexpected malfunctions, sometimes leading to immediate cancelations and temporary closures, removing them from the parks.

Unfortunately, with Mickey Mouse and his friends garnering fame worldwide and captivating audiences for generations, it’s not too hard for companies and businesses to use the image of Disney’s iconic mouse to their benefit, trying to replicate Walt Disney’s success.

This was the case of a new show that caused outrage online, with fans immediately deeming it inappropriate and questioning the appearance of Mickey Mouse and his friends.

A video posted on TikTok by @cecishowysusamigos inadvertently exposed a Peruvian entertainment business using costumes of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck dancing to a Latin song and performing inappropriate dances, with the characters twerking and falling over. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

(Translated) They’re back crazier than ever. The characters of Disney candy land #showinfantil #cecishowysusamigoshuachoperu #cecishowysusamigos #fypシ #parati #cecishow #disneyland #disneycandyland #parati #disney

Fans were outraged by the inappropriate dances performed by the misused Disney characters, asking, “How am I supposed to explain to my son that Goofy bent Minnie Mouse over?” And commenting that “Disney [was] unleashed.” Some viewers commented that this was entirely inappropriate for a show at a children’s birthday party and voiced their disgust after seeing Mickey and his friends dancing in such a manner.

Disney is highly protective of its characters and their image, which has been shown with strict censoring measures allegedly imposed upon a TikTok creator and another creator fearing for his content after being contacted by the company. However, the fact that this is an international business may make it harder for Disney to address the inappropriate show.

