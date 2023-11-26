Disneyland Faces Disasterous Operations, Entire Area Shuts Down

Following months of trouble, a popular and new addition to the Disneyland Resort has once again been closed off to all guests.

While there are numerous Disney parks and resorts across the globe, each with its own rides, attractions, and experiences, few compare to the legendary status of the original Disneyland Resort. In 1955, the amusement park industry forever changed when Disneyland officially opened in Anaheim, California. Disneyland quickly became a fan-favorite destination for guests to visit, with the resort featuring some of the best and most advanced-themed rides and attractions in history. Disneyland is home to the most famous and legendary theme park rides and attractions in the world. Over the years, Pirates of the Caribbean has transported millions of guests into a Caribbean-inspired town overrun by pirates, Haunted Mansion has taken guests on a tour of a, well, haunted mansion as they encounter graveyards and ghosts, and “it’s a small world” has annoyed or entranced guests as it takes guests on a colorful expedition of the entire world.

Over the years, this long list of incredible experiences has only grown, with Disneyland as a whole featuring a whopping 52 attractions (as of June 2023). The resort features a nice mix of dark rides, thrill rides, and immersive simulators, and this list seems to expand quite often, with Walt Disney Imagineering seemingly announcing a new project every year.

Currently, there are quite a few projects underway at the Disney parks, both domestically and internationally.

One of the largest and most expensive projects is taking place at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort, involving the legendary Space Mountain. As part of a massive overhaul of the Tomorrowland section of the resort, Tokyo Disneyland’s version of Space Mountain will be rebuilt from the ground up. That’s right, the Space Mountain as we know and love will soon be no more, with Disney deconstructing and demolishing the entire ride, both inside and out. This permanent closure will begin in 2024, with work already underway at the attraction.

The project will cost hundreds of millions of dollars and will take several years to complete, but if the concept art provided above is any indication of the final product, we are incredibly excited about the future of Space Mountain.

The Walt Disney Company, along with its admittedly “bullish” CEO Bob Iger, are always excited to give fans something new to look forward to, and under Iger, the Disney theme parks have changed significantly.

Under Iger, the Disney theme parks have received some huge expansions, like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Pandora – The World of Avatar. The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has changed in big ways, with several new and exciting rides and attractions now open for guests to enjoy. New rides such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind have proven once again just how talented Walt Disney Imagineeringisi is when it comes to creating immersive, story-driven attractions that are also thrilling.

While expansions like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land are several years old at this point, we still are amazed by how fun they are to experience. Along with several rides, the areas themselves are fun to be in, both offering immersive experiences, delicious food, and of course, breathtaking attractions. Toy Story Land is by far the most popular land to visit at Disney’s Holywood Studios as a result, with that land featuring Slinky Dog Dash. Galaxy’s Edge is also extremely popular, featuring Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which is perhaps the most advanced theme park ride ever built.

The Disneyland Resort also recently opened a land called Mickey’s Toontown, and while not a completely new addition to Disneyland, guests will discover a whole host of new experiences here.

At the revamped Mickey’s Toontown, guests will find several attractions to enjoy, but the “main event” is Minnie & Mickey’s Runway Railway. This attraction features impressive trackless technology and stunning projection mapping to create an unforgettable experience. Unfortunately, this land has been seeing quite a few issues since it opened earlier this year.

Along with issues with its construction, guests have also been treating the land rather unkindly. Several areas of the land, as well as the queue for Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, have been damaged by guests.

Multiple reports are now indicating that an entire section of Mickey’s Toontown has been closed to guests. As you can see in the photo below, sections of the land are walled off, keeping guests out.

Centoonial Park is closed off to guests again in #MickeysToontown. One has to wonder what exactly it is they can’t seem to get right about this area. #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/O0XOYuR9pw — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 9, 2023

Several weeks ago, we reported that the fountain at the center of CenToonial Park needed to be rebuilt, along with the landscaping surrounding it. It seems like the issues have not yet been taken care of. We truly hope that Mickey’s Toontown will eventually fully open up to guests, as it is quite a fun and colorful land to enjoy. Another part of this land recently reopened, indicating work is wrapping up at Mickey’s Toontown.

Along with Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Fantasyland, Mickey’s Toontown acts as a worthy addition to the original and the iconic Disneyland Park.

Earlier this year, a section of Mickey’s Toontown had to close due to a mysterious sinkhole forming. The hole was quickly taken care of, but, as a result, meant the closure of a portion of Mickey’s Toontown.

DEEP! DEEP hole just appeared in the GO Coaster queue. CMs and Leads are trying to figure out what just happened. Only about bowling ball sized, but deep!! pic.twitter.com/wLHlK9IIzm — Marty Snyder (@Marty084) March 19, 2023

This issue was eventually taken care of but was added to the long list of problems Disney has encountered following the grand opening of this land back in March of 2023. While we’re getting close to a year away from the grand reopening of Mickey’s Toontown, it’s clear that there are several issues that still need addressing. We truly hope that Disney can finally solve them and allow guests to explore at their own pace.

During their visit to Mickey’s Toontown, guests will meet iconic characters like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, and Pluto.

One of the other new lands to open at Disneyland is Avengers Campus. Here, fans of Marvel are encouraged to immerse themselves in their own superhero or supervillain story as they interact with legendary Marvel characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Loki, Thor, Gamora, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, and many more.

There are several rides and attractions to experience inside Avengers Campus, as well as quite a few exciting shopping and dining opportunities. One of the coolest parts of this land is Pym Test Kitchen, which is a quick-service location themed to Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise. Avengers Campus is not exclusive to Disneyland, well, not anymore, at least. This superhero land can also be found at Disneyland Paris, and aside from a different E-Ticket attraction, the two versions of Avengers Campus are practically identical.

