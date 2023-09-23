Large Section of Disneyland to Close Down After Numerous ‘Problematic’ Concerns

Disneyland Park is getting ready to close down several areas within a large portion of land for an unknown time. Here’s what you need to know.

Disneyland Park California

Multiple Lands to Close Down Indefinitely

In more theme park news, Disneyland Park is gearing up to shut down several themed areas for an unknown time. According to industry insider Scott Gustin on social media, the following areas will close down:

Mickey’s Toontown

CenTOONial Park

Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard

Refurbishment work in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park will be ongoing through early Nov., according to @bmacdonald Centoonial Park remains closed until Oct. 22 and Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard will close for refurbishment starting Oct. 23.

CenTOONnial Park remains closed through at least October 22, and Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard will shut down on October 23 for a long time. Mickey’s Toontown has been a problem for guests and the park since reopening in March of this year after being shut down for over a year as Disneyland reimagined the area and installed new lands and attractions for guests to enjoy.

The revitalized Mickey’s Toontown, which welcomed visitors back in March at the Anaheim theme park, has been subject to meticulous enhancements and refinements over the subsequent months. These adjustments addressed various concerns related to elements such as artificial turf, rubber flooring, playground equipment, and water features, ensuring that the area continues to provide an exceptional and safe experience for all guests.

Mickey’s Toontown

Mickey’s Toontown, a delightful addition to Disneyland, debuted on January 24, 1993. This whimsical section of the park draws inspiration from the whimsical world of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988), evoking the look and feel of a Max Fleischer cartoon set. The buildings here boast a charming and stylized design, adorned with vibrant colors that transport visitors into a living cartoon world.

Within Mickey’s Toontown, guests can enjoy a variety of attractions centered around beloved classic cartoon characters. Notable highlights include Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s iconic houses and a pint-sized children’s coaster for some thrills. Interactive gags and playful surprises are sprinkled throughout the area, adding to the notion.

While the houses of Mickey and Minnie primarily serve as delightful play areas for the littlest visitors, they hold a special significance for Disney history enthusiasts. For nearly three decades, one of the windows in this enchanting land featured a nod to Laugh-O-Gram Studios, a studio founded by Walt Disney before the establishment of Disney Studios, offering a charming glimpse into Disney’s creative journey.

The Disneyland Resort faced an unprecedented challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in its temporary closure from 2020 to 2021. However, amidst these trying times, the magic continued to unfold. Construction commenced on the highly anticipated Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, promising an exciting addition to the park.

In November 2021, Disneyland unveiled plans for a transformative makeover of Mickey’s Toontown, an iconic area within the park. This ambitious project aimed to create a vibrant and inclusive space that caters to children and families. Among the new additions, the delightful CenTOONial Park, featuring a charming fountain, was introduced alongside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

February 2022 brought further excitement as it was announced that beloved attractions like Gadget’s Go Coaster, Goofy’s Playhouse, and Donald’s Boat were set for a “reimagining.” As part of this revitalization effort, Mickey’s Toontown temporarily closed its doors on March 9, 2022, paving the way for a new era of enchantment.

Notably, the newly renovated Mickey’s Toontown Disneyland Mickey’s Toontown, Mickeys Toontown) has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate special needs children, reinforcing Disney’s commitment to creating magical moments for every Disney Park visitor who adores Mickey Mouse. Walt Disney World Resort also used to have this land and area, but it shut down in 2011. Walt Disney Imagineering works hard to provide guests with the optimal Mickey Mouse experience.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad (Disneyland railroad) is also located within this themed land. Guests can also enjoy the duck pond with Donald Duck and Daisy Duck (Donalds duck pond). The Walt Disney Company also announced the investment of $60 billion towards park and cruise expansions over the next ten years. This will notably impact Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure Park in southern California. Other notable things that guests can enjoy at Disneyland Mickey’s Toontown include Mickeys house, Cafe Daisy, Donalds boat, Goofys house, Mickeys toontown fair, and of course – the chance to meet Mickey himself.