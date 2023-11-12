Police Shut Down Popular Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

A security incident shut down a popular attraction at the Magic Kingdom.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most magical experiences in theme park history. Over the last several decades, Walt Disney Imagineering, along with The Walt Disney Company, has provided countless hours of joy and magic to the millions upon millions of guests that visit Disney World each and every year. Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, specifically, is the most-visited theme park destination on Earth, so it’s obvious Disney is doing something right.

However, guests reported that a popular attraction was completely “shut down” due to a security incident during a day at this legendary theme park.

Space Mountain

Despite its age, Disney’s Space Mountain roller coaster is one of the most popular and beloved theme park roller coasters on Earth. The original version opened in 1975 at the Magic Kingdom and has since been brought to nearly every Disney resort across the globe. Guests can find a version of the iconic attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Tokyo Disneyland in Japan, Disneyland Paris in Chessy, France; and Hong Kong Disneyland in China. The ride may not be the fastest, most advanced, or even the smoothest, but there’s no denying there’s a special “x” factor found on Space Mountian, a special “magical” factor that only Disney can provide.

Sure, even some of the other roller coasters at Walt Disney World heavily outclass Space Mountain, like the new TRON Lightcycle / Run or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, but we always find ourselves rushing to experience Space Mountain at least once or twice during our trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Unfortunately, this magic quickly faded away for dozens of guests who were in line and in the attraction’s surrounding area.

The Incident

As we stated earlier, Space Mountain is located in the Tomorrowland section of Magic Kingdom, a futuristic land that houses several unique rides and attractions, like the already mentioned TRON Lightcycle / Run, which opened in early 2023. Tomorrowland also features more iconic experiences like the Tomorrowland Speedway, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover, and Astro Orbiter.

Over the weekend, no one was paying attention to the rides, however, as a security incident broke out between guests.

Recent reports revealed that an incident broke out at Space Mountain. According to guests, the entire line was “shut down,” and multiple security personnel and actual cops could be seen near the attraction. This is far from the first time we’ve seen police presence inside the Disney parks, as it actually happens quite often. Nevertheless, security and police officers are something you never want to see during a trip to Walt Disney World.

While we do not know what the exact cause of the issue was, it’s more than likely that two or more guests got into a fight, whether that be verbally or physically, and security had to step in.

It’s also possible there was a medical emergency, with first responders being brought in to assess and manage the situation.

As we said earlier, Space Mountain can be found at several other Disney locations around the world, with the version at Disneyland Park in Disneyland being a fan-favorite.

