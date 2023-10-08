‘Star Wars’ Is Done With Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker

It took Disney years to bring Hayden Christensen back for Star Wars, and now the actor has had the chance to tell the rest of his story in live-action, and now Anakin Skywalker’s story has reached a new turning point.

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka needed Anakin Skywalker. To tell Ahsoka’s story, Dave Filoni had to bring Hayden Christesen back in to help finish their story. As her master, Anakin taught Ahsoka what it meant to be a Jedi in the Clone Wars, but she left the Jedi Order, leaving that life behind. As she is chasing Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and trying to find out where he is, Ahsoka is training her own apprentice, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

During that quest to find Thrawn, Ahsoka is bested by Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) on Seatos and ends up in the World Between Worlds to face Anakin Skywalker. While this moment was special to fans, there’s much to unpack for the series. Anakin needed to finish Ahsoka’s training because he never could. Now, he was able to, and as the series continued forward, Ahsoka could focus and train Sabine Wren as her master did with her.

At the very end of the series, fans see a force ghost of Anakin watching Ahsoka go back to Sabine. It’s a heartwarming moment because it’s the first time fans have gotten to see Anakin as a force ghost in live-action outside of the later added shot in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983). This moment is actually very important because it feels like the final note in Anakin’s story with Ahsoka. He has redeemed himself and saved his son, Luke Skywalker, when he defeated the Emperor. He saved his padawan and set her on a journey to be a master. Anakin Skywalker is at peace.

Due to this, it’s very unlikely that Ahsoka Season 2 will need Hayden Christensen, meaning that the actor has no big role in Star Wars left to do. Unless Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi requires Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader might be the only iteration of the character to pop up in Star Wars. Christensen is aging, and it’s not so easy any longer to make him look like his young self, and that’s okay.

While fans would love to see more of Anakin in live-action, there’s not really a story worth telling that requires the actor to return. The Skywalker Saga told Anakin’s story, and series like Ahsoka helps connect the character to other projects. Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka ended with a huge cliffhanger, so fans are praying for a second season to help tell the story that Filoni has set up.

At the end of the day, Hayden Christensen has returned to Star Wars to prove to fans that he’s a great actor in portraying the Anakin Skywalker we all love to see. Now it’s time to see where Ahsoka’s story will go and how Anakin’s legacy is remembered.

