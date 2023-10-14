Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort » Pirates of the Caribbean Faces Splash Mountain’s Future

Pirates of the Caribbean Faces Splash Mountain's Future

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Attraction at Disneyland on the left and confused Jack Sparrow on the right

Credit: Inside the Magic

A lot has been said about the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction this week. Could Disney be letting it go down to Davy Jones’s locker?

Entrance to Pirates of the Caribbean, the Walt Disney World ride
Credit: Disney

The original dark ride through pirate-infested waters has often been cited as a testament to Walt Disney Imagineering, even before the days of Captain Jack Sparrow. However, like so many rides that have been at Disney since the beginning, it’s beginning to show its age.

Dead men tell no tales, but there’s a lot of history packed into Pirates of the Caribbean. Unfortunately for hard-core fans, controversy, conflict, and a sinking film franchise might see the attraction meet the same fate as Splash Mountain.

Disney Pulls the Plug on Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates in jail on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney World
Credit: Disney

Before the name was associated with the Johnny Depp movie series, Pirates of the Caribbean was Disneyland’s high-seas adventure that took guests on a dark boat ride through a port under a brutal attack from a band of swashbuckling buccaneers. Eventually, Captain Jack, Barbossa, Davy Jones, and even Blackbeard found themselves climbing aboard as Disney incorporated more elements from the films.

Although Disney might have included some modern elements with a classic ride, it still maintains that same vintage feel through the use of its audio animatronics commissioned by Walt Disney himself. However, not everything made under Disney’s leadership aged particularly well.

The Redhead Woman on the left, looking at 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sign of the attraction at Disney Tokyo
Credit: Inside the Magic

In 2017, the infamous auction scene in the original ride was deemed problematic and unfit for modern audiences. Known for the cries of “we wants the redhead,” many believed the scene had inappropriate influences and has since been absent from the ride.

Although the redhead in question was revamped as the empowering Captain Redd, many fans debate whether or not this was good idea. Inside the Magic recently reported that the ride’s condition was called into question again, mirroring 2017’s events and the need for an update.

Jack Sparrow as an animatronic.
Credit: Disney

Taken at face value, this might come off as the common theme park aficionado complaints. However, recent events might put the ride’s future in jeopardy.

The highly successful film franchise that the ride inspired obviously gave it more interests from Disney Park guests, and it definitely solidified Johnny Depp’s eternal presence in our modern pop culture. However, given the recent events surrounding the actor and the troubled waters currently sinking the franchise, it might be ages before the Black Pearl sails again.

In the wake of the scandal with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has since reportedly cut ties with the Walt Disney Company. Yet they still want him back on board as the figurehead for the successful franchise.

Simply put, Pirates of the Caribbean cannot exist without Captain Jack, and since Captain Jack can’t exist without Johnny Depp’s incredible portrayal, the entirety of the brand hangs in the balance. Although he’s expressed interest in returning, progress from Disney remains to be seen.

If there is no new interest in the franchise, it might be the case that Pirates of the Caribbean could be on its way out. Much like Splash Mountain before it, the fickle fans might find that it’s time to let someone else take over.

Do you think we could lose Pirates of the Caribbean? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

 

Zach Gass

