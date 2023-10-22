Children Assault Stranger at Disney Park as Parents Watch

Imagineers built Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort with everyone in mind. From single adults to families with kids, expect to see guests of all ages at the Disney theme parks.

Though all are welcome at Disney Parks, some fans feel that should change. Parents have expressed discomfort at so-called “Disney Adults” waiting to meet Disney Characters ahead of their children. Some childless adults believe Disney Parks should have “adults only” days to cater to a different audience.

Despite the complaints, The Walt Disney Company is unlikely to limit visitors at Disney Parks. But as violence and rulebreaking take over Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, the House of Mouse is trying to restrict inappropriate behavior.

Last year, the United States Disney theme parks introduced a new “courtesy” policy, giving Disney cast members more authority to handle and remove unruly guests.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” the updated rule reads. “For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

But one guest claims that this new policy ignores one of the biggest problems at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and international Disney Parks: unwatched kids. When asked about the “most annoying thing” that’s happened on a Disney Park visit, Reddit user u/Grouchy_Penalty8923 recalled countless encounters with “unattended children.”

“Not only is it dangerous as hell but annoying,” the guest wrote. “I’ve been groped by children in line, headbutted in the butt, backpack pulled…you name it.”

They claimed that in most situations, the parents weren’t around to watch their children. Those present were distracted by their phones.

“Glaring at crappy parents does nothing when they either are not around or head buried in their phones,” they continued. “I’m young, so it is hard to bug me that much but my mom never let us get away with that stuff.”

If you feel children or any Disney Parks guests are displaying unsafe or inappropriate behavior, you can always notify a Disney cast member. They are trained to handle complicated situations and can page security if necessary.

What’s the worst behavior you’ve witnessed from kids at Disney Parks? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.