Multiple Disney World Guests Hospitalized From Ride Incidents

Multiple incidents were recently reported at Walt Disney World Resort.

Visiting Walt Disney World Resort is an enchanting and unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages. The resort, located in Orlando, Florida, offers a magical escape into a world of imagination and wonder. From the moment you step foot into the iconic Cinderella Castle, you are transported to a realm where dreams come true. The resort is comprised of four major theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, each offering its unique brand of entertainment and adventure.

The meticulously designed attractions, live shows, parades, and character interactions create cherished memories for families and friends alike. The lush landscapes, impeccable service, and attention to detail make it a destination that truly lives up to its reputation as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

While the safety of guests is a top priority at Walt Disney World Resort, it’s important to acknowledge that, like any large-scale entertainment venue, there is a rare possibility of incidents or injuries. Disney’s strict safety protocols, including clear signage and courteous Cast members, aim to ensure visitors have a secure and enjoyable experience. However, guests must still be responsible for their actions and adhere to guidelines provided by the park. This may include following ride safety instructions and respecting height requirements for certain attractions.

Despite the resort’s best efforts, incidents can occasionally occur, such as trip-and-fall accidents or health issues due to the rigorous demands of a long day in the parks. It’s worth noting, though, that these incidents are genuinely infrequent, considering the millions of visitors that Walt Disney World welcomes each year.

Recently, Disney World unveiled its incident report for the months of July through September, which included seven total incidents that resulted in hospital stays, including two that happened at the same attraction but at different times. Central Florida theme parks must report all quarterly incidents to the state to remain exempt from major inspections. Only incidents that result in a hospital stay of 24 hours or more are reported.

According to the July report, a 43-year-old female became disoriented after riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

In August, a 33-year-old female with a pre-existing medical condition had abdominal pain after experiencing Mission: SPACE at EPCOT. In addition, a 69-year-old male injured his back and neck while experiencing Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and a 73-year-old female suffered motion sickness and fainted upon exiting Slinky Dog Dash.

In September, a 19-year-old female with a pre-existing condition felt faint and had abdominal pain after exiting Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom. Finally, a 69-year-old male with a pre-existing cardiac condition felt dizziness after experiencing Mission: SPACE.

There are posted guidelines outside of every Disney World attraction that give guests a list of conditions that could be aggravated by riding a certain attraction. If you have conditions such as high blood pressure, are pregnant, or have heart, back, or neck problems, you are advised not to ride certain attractions.

The resort’s commitment to guest safety, combined with the magic it brings to every visit, continues to make it one of the most cherished and secure vacation destinations worldwide.