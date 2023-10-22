Vaping Causes Medical Emergency at Disney World

A young woman had a seizure after another guest refused to stop vaping at Walt Disney World Resort. The rulebreaking guest allegedly screamed at the panicking family as they rushed to help her during the medical emergency. The incident is yet another reminder of the unfollowed “courtesy” rule, enacted earlier this year after months of violence and inconsiderate behavior at Disney Parks.

“Be the magic you want to see in the world,” the updated policy reads. “You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.”

For one family, rulebreaking turned a magical Walt Disney World Resort trip into a nightmare. Reddit user u/mac-and-beez was waiting outside a restroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with their family when another guest started vaping nearby.

The family asked the woman to stop vaping; not only is it against the Disney Parks rules, but the guest’s sister is allergic to one of the ingredients in e-juice used to fill e-cigarettes. But she refused.

“While sitting outside a bathroom in Hollywood Studios my mom asked a fellow guest to stop vaping because my sister is allergic,” the guest recalled. “It ended up being too late and my sister started having an anaphylactic seizure.”

The guest using the vape wasn’t apologetic… She was furious.

‘While I was trying to make sure my sister was still breathing, the guest starting yelling at my mom that she had no right to ask her to stop vaping and cussing her out with every word imaginable,” they continued. “Even if vaping was allowed (which it definitely isn’t) that was a major overreaction and a very rude thing to do while we were trying to help my sister actively having a seizure.”

Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, Disney Springs, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex are smoke-free. Smoking areas are located outside each Disney Park, and guests must exit the theme parks to use cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

Additionally, vaping and smoking are prohibited inside Disney Resort hotel rooms and balconies. Utilize the My Disney Experience app to locate smoking areas throughout Walt Disney World Resort, including at Disney Resort hotels.

Notify a Disney cast member if you witness rulebreaking at Walt Disney World Resort, including vaping and smoking. They can page security if necessary to stop any inappropriate behavior.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.