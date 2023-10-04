‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Already a Box Office Smash

Even though it hasn’t even debuted in movie theaters, analysts are already calling Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) from Blumhouse Productions a box office smash.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNaF) is one of the most iconic horror video game franchises of all time. Created by Scott Cawthon, the simple gameplay, terrifying animatronics, and surprisingly deep lore have made the FNaF series some of the most popular indie video games of all time, inspiring a total of 16 different games since the first one launched in 2014.

Naturally, Hollywood would come calling to turn this jump-scare-filled juggernaut into a motion picture, and fans are already ecstatic for the film. Produced by Blumhouse Productions and directed by Emma Tammi, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is set to be the biggest horror movie of 2023.

The film tells the story of Mike Schmidt, a single father security guard who accepts a nighttime job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, an abandoned children’s restaurant similar to Chuck E. Cheese’s. However, things take a dark turn at night when the animatronics– Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, Mr. Cupcake, and Golden Freddy– all come to life, killing anyone who stays after midnight.

The movie stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa Shelly, Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt, Matthew Lillard as William Afton, Kat Conner Sterling as Maxine, Mary Stuart Masterson as Aunt Jane, and Lucas Grant as Garret Schmidt. The animatronics were created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

The hype for the film adaptation of a hit video game series is always massive, but this time, it seems even bigger than normal. Because even though Five Nights at Freddy’s is the most expensive Blumhouse film ever made, it has already been declared a box office hit.

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Already Made More Than Its Budget

Five Nights at Freddy’s is already the most expensive film ever produced by Blumhouse Productions at $25 million. While this may not seem like a lot compared to films produced by Disney or Marvel Studios, it is massive for an independent horror film. For example, most of Blumhouse’s films usually cost $20 million or less.

However, the need for realistic animatronics quickly ballooned the budget for Five Nights at Freddy’s. That being said, Jason Blum, the production company’s founder and namesake, didn’t seem worried about it. In an interview with Fortune, Blum revealed that the video game adaptation had already more than made up its cost from the sale of the streaming and theatrical distribution rights.

This is all without getting into the film’s box office gross. While it won’t be released in theaters until October 26, Five Nights at Freddy’s is still estimated to make between $33-44 million opening weekend. And that’s despite the movie debuting on Peacock on the same day. Overall, the movie is estimated to bring in $60-90 million domestically.

It should be no surprise that the film will be a hit. Fans of the FNaF series are particularly rabid, often creating their own versions of the games and developing deeper lore than the creators ever intended. Especially with the timing of its release, it’s incredibly likely that Five Nights at Freddy’s could be the most successful horror movie of the year.

Are you excited about the Five Nights at Freddy's movie?