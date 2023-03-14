‘Scream 7’ Could Bring A Character Back From The Dead

The world is deeply involved in the Scream franchise, as the sixth installment was just released on March 10. The new sequel delves into the past movies in a way that brings everything back full circle.

For those who have not yet seen Scream 6, you will want to look away, as the rest of this article will contain heavy spoilers.

One of the more exciting moments in the new movie is when the character Ethan is killed with the same TV used to kill Stu in the original film. There was even a great line spoken by Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) about the TV kill, where she states, “saw that in a scary movie once.” So did we.

However, that same TV kill might have brought light to a new theory that Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) will be returning at some point in the future. Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) has been a massive part of the past two movies, so it stands to reason that his partner, Stu, might be joining him.

Producers and writers of the new movie were interviewed by Variety when they were asked a very important question. Could Matthew Lillard (Stu Macher) return to the Scream franchise?

According to writer James Vanderbilt, “There’s no good answer, so I will never confirm or deny stuff like that.” Producer for the sequel, William Sherak, echoed that sentiment with “Anything’s possible.”

While it might seem odd that someone who got their head crushed by a TV is still alive, horror movies generally follow the same rules as superhero movies. If there isn’t a body, it usually means there is no reason that character can’t come back.

Nobody saw the aftermath of that TV dropping on Stu’s head, which could mean he was taken away to the hospital and locked up for his attempted murders. However, like superhero movies, the Scream franchise often draws from its extensive history to bring back characters via easter eggs.

Scream 5 and 6 saw Billy Loomis act as the conscience for Sam Carpenter, and the same thing could happen to someone who idolizes Stu Macher. While that might diminish Sam’s internal conflict, horror movies often reuse the same tropes.

The Scream franchise has developed a massive following since its introduction to the world in 1996. The franchise has now gone on to release five sequels, and it appears there is no stopping this horror juggernaut. While fans were pleased to see Billy Loomis return, the same might happen if Matthew Lillard returned as Stu.

