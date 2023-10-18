Entitled Influencer Repeatedly Kicks Child in the Head Filming TikTok

Influencers are controversial in the Disney Parks fan community. As content creators, many social media stars bring the magic of the Disney theme parks to fans at home. But others annoy Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort guests by acting abrasively, filming other guests without consent, talking loudly on rides for TikTok live streams… the list goes on and on.

Complaints about Disney influencers skyrocketed when Disney Parks reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many who watched social media stars make money online during nationwide lockdowns decided to try it themselves.

In some ways, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort encouraged the phenomenon. Instagram-inspired photo opportunities, limited-release merchandise, and exclusive food offerings inspire content creators to visit regularly, trying everything for thousands of followers who can’t travel to the Disney theme parks on a whim.

From 2018 to 2020, Disneyland Resort hosted three Disney Channel Fan Fest events. Disney Channel stars participated in cavalcades, meet & greets, and other entertainment at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. In addition to regular guests, influencers were invited to attend the special events.

Disneyland Resort likely intended for invited guests to advertise and enhance Fan Fest… but it didn’t work out that way for everyone. Reddit user u/flyfarther recently recalled their “annoying” cavalcade experience.

“During one of the Disney Fanfest days we were waiting for the parade and this group of teenagers squeezed behind us,” the guest recalled. “They wanted to take turns filming TikToks on Main Street so They kept jumping over a mom & around 3 year old daughter who were sitting at the curb.”

“They ended up kicking the daughter in the head multiple times by jumping over her and the little girl started crying,” they continued. “When the mom said something they said they could do whatever they wanted because they were from a Disney fansite and had press passes that day.”

Disney cast members responded and tried to de-escalate the situation to no avail.

“A CM was called over and they were asked to move to the very empty press area but they refused,” the guest wrote. “They spent the whole parade pushing us trying to get in front of us. I saw them later with one of their moms and she was the same way with waving that press pass around like she could do whatever she wanted.”

The incident left a lasting impact.

“I still cringe whenever I see their fansite pop up in my recommendations,” the guest concluded.

Has the rise of TikTok and other social media influencers impacted your Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort visit? Share your experiences with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.