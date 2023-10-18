Child Assaulted at Disneyland, Attacker on the Loose

Violence is an ever-growing problem at Disney Parks. As rulebreaking and assault abound at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney, many guests fear The Happiest Place on Earth will lose its magic.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are well aware of the uptick in violent behavior. Late last year, the Disney theme parks introduced a new “courtesy” policy, which gave Disney cast members more authority to stop unruly guests.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules,” the updated policy reads.

But, not all guests adhere to the courtesy rules.

According to frustrated parent and Reddit user u/ErinBE3, an agitated man repeatedly assaulted a young child with a stroller during a busy night at Disneyland Park.

“A man deliberately [rammed] his stroller into my son’s feet,” the guest recalled. “I’m still just infuriated over it. I literally watched the man’s whole thought process. He first was mad that my son was walking too slowly (I have medical issues and am slow, but my son was in front of me). Then he actually wound up by pulling his stroller back and then ramming my son.”

It didn’t stop there.

“When that didn’t work he wound up and did it again,” the guest continued. There was a large crowd, too, as fireworks had just ended, and we were back by Small World. My son had nowhere to go.”

The guest shouted at the man, who allegedly pretended not to hear anything. Thankfully, though, he stopped hitting the child.

“He found another path,” the guest said. “Never apologized or anything. He could have caused some seriously issues to my sons ankles. What an ——-!”

The parent couldn’t believe someone would act so violently at Disneyland Resort… and get away with it.

“This doesn’t usually happen to us,” they wrote. “We don’t usually have issues with strollers. Most people are respectful. That’s why this was so odd. I mean I watched the man’s frustration build up in his face and then BAM! I couldn’t believe it… I was speechless the first time, and when I saw him wind up the second time he hit my son so fast I couldn’t stop him.”

If you witness assault or harassment at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney, notify the nearest Disney cast member instead of intervening. Specially trained teams will respond and, hopefully, de-escalate the situation as needed.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.