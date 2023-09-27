Disney World Traps Angry Guests on Multiple Rides

Walt Disney World Resort guests recently expressed frustration after their Magic Kingdom Day ended with multiple ride breakdowns, including Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. They shared their complaints in a video on TikTok.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Versions of this Toy Story (1995) ride once existed in Tomorrowland at six Disney Parks worldwide: Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland Park, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park (Paris), Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland. (The Hong Kong Disney Resort version closed in 2017.) Alternative names for the attraction include Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, and Buzz Lightyear Planet Rescue.

“Fire your laser to earn points and defeat the Evil Emperor Zurg as you journey through a galactic space battle,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Buzz Lightyear’s arch-nemesis from Toy Story 2 is stealing batteries from helpless toys to power a new weapon of destruction. Become a Junior Space Ranger and help stop Zurg!”

“Board your XP-37 star cruiser and voyage deep into the Gamma Quadrant, where you’ll take aim at the glowing ‘Z’ targets with your infrared laser cannon. Use your cruiser’s joystick to spin a full 360 degrees, so you can blast all the targets in sight. Do you have what it takes to stop Zurg and his rampaging robot army before it’s too late? The fate of the universe is in your hands!”

Major Malfunction The decades-old ride consistently boasts a 30 to 60-minute wait time but often experiences technical issues. Recent Walt Disney World Resort guest and TikTok user Nick Reardon shared this video of himself and his child stuck on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin:

“It wouldn’t be a final end to a beautiful day here at Disney if we didn’t get stuck on another ride,” Reardon said.

“Magical,” the guest wrote sarcastically in the video’s caption.

It’s unknown what other rides Reardon and his family got stuck on throughout their day at Walt Disney World Resort. But their visit wasn’t unique! On September 18, multiple lands throughout the Magic Kingdom Park shut down because a bear was spotted inside the theme park. (Animal control captured and relocated the animal.)

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t commented publicly on frequent ride breakdowns. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin once again operated normally on the day of this article’s publication.

