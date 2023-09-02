Disney Pushes Ahead With New Project, Shifts Focus to International Parks

Disney just broke ground on a new project, once again proving that international Disneyland parks are increasingly commanding the company’s attention.

The media may have dubbed Disneyland “Walt’s Folly” in the 1950s, but building Disneyland Resort has proven to be one of the wisest decisions ever made in showbiz. What started as a single park in a then-empty corner of California has evolved into a global theme park empire, with 12 parks worldwide.

These parks are split between six different locations. Two – Disneyland Park and California Adventure – reside at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom sit in Orlando, Florida, at Walt Disney World Resort, while Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are (surprise, surprise) in Tokyo, Japan.

France is home to Disneyland Paris and its two parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Hong Kong Disneyland sits alone in Hong Kong, while China boasts Shanghai Disneyland – the latest park from the Walt Disney Company.