Disneyland Is Conquering a New Continent

Disneyland may finally be arriving on a new continent after years of unsuccessful attempts.

While the Walt Disney Company has Disney Parks all around the world, there is an entire continent that it has never been able to get a successful foothold on. However, after several abortive attempts to build a Disneyland Resort, it sounds like things might finally be turning around for Australia.

According to Sky News, Sally Capp, Lord Mayor of Melbourne, is courting Disney to bring its iconic imagery and tourism dollars to her city. Capp is selling the idea that the district of Fishermans Bend would be an ideal spot for a new Disneyland.

Capp says that “As Australia’s capital city of fun, of course we should have a Disney theme park in Melbourne… At Fishermans Bend, exhilarating roller-coasters could soar over the Yarra as part of a Disneyland, Magic Kingdom or Animal Kingdom.”

Any city in the world would understandably at least consider partnering with Disney for a Resort; arguably, Disney is the most prestige name in theme parks, and the amount of tourism a new Disneyland location would bring to Melbourne is pretty incalculable.

Currently, Disney has Parks in California, Florida, Paris, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Japan; the various Disneyland Resorts are a central part of the local economy in any area they are built in.

However, it has been alleged that Disney exerts an overwhelming influence over any city in which it builds a theme park, much as the city of Anaheim has often been claimed to essentially be run behind the scenes by the House of Mouse. If Lord Mayor Capp wants to bring Disney to her city, she should at least consider that.

On the other hand, Disney World in Orlando is a huge part of the Florida economy (and one of the state’s biggest employers), but that has not stopped Governor Ron DeSantis from making his battles against the supposedly “woke” company a central part of his campaign for the United States presidency.

However, hopefully, Capp’s plans to entice Disney to build a Park in her corner of the land down under do not lead to the same kind of antagonism as the company is experiencing elsewhere. After all, if Disney can work things out with Communist China, why should it not be able to do the same with Australia?

