Disney World Reveals Big News About New Tomorrowland Addition

Walt Disney World Resort has just revealed some major news surrounding its latest addition to Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park. Celebrating TRON‘s (1982) release 40 years ago, Disney Parks has released a stunning new image and more information about the upcoming TRON Lightcycle / Run.

First announced back in 2017, and after many delays (the ride should have opened last year) the new TRON roller coaster coming to the Central Florida Disney Park is eagerly awaited. A TRON-themed attraction was first conceived at Shanghai Disney Resort which boasts TRON Lightcycle PowerRun, and in just a short while — although how short is still unknown — Disney World will welcome the second ride based on the science-fiction phenomenon.

As Disney Parks Blog announced:

Imagineers are hard at work creating TRON Lightcycle / Run, which is beginning to light up the skyline in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park, as you can see in this new photo. We’re in the testing phase for what will be one of the fastest coasters in any Disney park, and I know you’re going to love it. When this attraction is complete, you’ll climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. Our story picks up following the events of “TRON: Legacy,” whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle PowerRun, and now Magic Kingdom guests will get their turn through this second gateway.

Disney also released a new image of the attraction, which shows the ride vehicle being tested at night amid the firework spectacular, presumably Disney Enchantment, taking place at Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A.; see the image below!

Disney also shared more of what riders can expect during the queue of TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will be found in Tomorrowland.

When you enter the attraction’s queue, you’ll feel as if you’re digitized and entering the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside your family and friends. You’ll all join Team Blue (hence the color of the wheels in the photo above) for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. As you swoop and swerve your way around the course, your goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure your victory. Will your team have what it takes?

Themed queue systems are not uncommon at Disney Parks, least of all at Walt Disney World, which sees attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and EPCOT’s latest Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, fully immerse Guests into the world of the attraction long before they take their seat to experience it.

Disney sure did share a lot of information surrounding its next big attraction, but what is glaringly missing is the opening date for the attraction. Work has been happening for years now, and Guests can catch a glimpse of the progress while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, but there is still no clear indication of just when it will welcome its first lightcycle riders.

What else is unclear, is whether Disney World Resort will open TRON Lightcycle / Run with a virtual queue like it did for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and formerly for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or whether the attraction will open directly using the Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane reservations systems.

While Disney fans wait for the next bout of information, they can enjoy the stunning new image and the fun update from Disney Parks.

Are you looking forward to riding TRON Lightcycle / Run? Let us know in the comments down below!

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket is needed to enter each Park and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily.