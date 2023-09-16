Mirabelle Takes Over Disney Park, Leaves Figment in the Dust

Walt Disney World is expected to receive a massive overhaul if reports are to be believed. Even after the recent announcements at Destination D23, Disney is already bringing new and exciting experiences to its most popular Park. However, it doesn’t come without a certain cost.

Fandoms are fickle mistresses, and 15 minutes of fame can be gone in a flash. As one new attraction dawns, another is waiting in the wings to steal its thunder. Perhaps the best recent example has just been seen with EPCOT’s Figment and the Family Madrigal at the Magic Kingdom.

Mirabelle Steal Spotlight From Figment

Disney World has been promised multiple Meet and Greets coming down the pipeline, and Figment was the one to lead the charge. When his appearance replaced Vanelope’s at the Imagination Pavilion in EPCOT, guests waited upwards of five hours just to meet the iconic purple dragon.

Unfortunately for Figment, that fame might have been short-lived. Social media reports this week showed a massive decrease in guests in his queue, leaving him almost entirely abandoned.

While multiple factors might be responsible for this sudden shift, such as time of day, number of guests in the crowd, and so on, it might be a shift in interest. After all, EPCOT wasn’t the only park to welcome a new character this week.

Mirabelle Madrigal has been blowing up socials with her new Magic Kingdom Meet and Greet, and fans are certainly more than a little excited to see her live and in person. Much like the film she hails from, her enchanting presence took fans by storm.

Disney’s Encanto was something of an unexpected hit when it went to streaming in 2021. Of course, what else could be expected from an animated Disney fantasy with Lin-Manuel Miranda at the helm? Joking aside, the family Madrigal didn’t waste time taking over the Park.

Mirabelle wasn’t the only member of the Madrigals to join in the fun. As seen here, Bruno also got in on the action as he debuted in the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade. It certainly won’t be long until guests see the rest of the clan joining the fun.

As far as numbers go, Figment has definitely lost that round. However, Figment’s attraction is an EPCOT staple, and its popularity has made him the Park’s unofficial mascot. While there’s undoubtedly a large audience for Encanto, Journey Into Imagination is an icon, and it will be in operation after the Madrigals have had their fame.

Who do you think is the more popular character? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!