Disney’s “Painful” Ride Is Getting Worse According To Guests

A classic yet “painful” ride at Disneyland is reportedly getting worse.

The Disneyland Resort is famous for many things, but the biggest draw to the California resort is its collection of fantastic rides. Over the last several decades, nearly every ride or attraction found inside Disneyland’s gates has become a household name, ranging from swashbuckling adventures on Pirates of the Caribbean, creepy tours through an old house on Haunted Mansion, and blasting through the black void of space on Space Mountain. Of course, most of the Disney parks and resorts across the globe also feature these rides, with Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney, Shanghai Disney, and Hong Kong Disney all sharing a lot in common.

Rides like “it’s a small world,” and Peter Pan’s Flight are absolutely iconic and are an essential part of any Disney theme park. However, for those looking for something slightly more thrilling, look no further than Matterhorn Bobsleds at the original Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

The iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction is Disneyland original and can only be found here at Disneyland. While it may not be all that fast, it’s been a crowd-pleaser for decades. The ride is similar to Walt Disney World’s Space Mountain, though that ride is far more advanced technologically and thematically than Matterhorn Bobsleds. This mountainous coaster is about as simple as it gets, taking guests through drops, turns, and even encounters with an abominable snowman.

Unfortunately, due to the ride’s age, guests are reporting some major problems. It’s no secret that Matterhorn Bobsleds can be quite a painful experience for guests. The ride is not smooth, to put it simply, giving rides like Kilimanjaro Safaris and DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom a run for their money.

It’s popular to joke about Matterhorn Bobsleds being both good and bad for guest’s backs. Disneyland is kind of infamous for the jerkiness of its rides, with Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, another iconic Disneyland coaster, actually being proven to help guests pass kidney stones.

According to recent reports, this classic coaster is facing some serious technical troubles. Multiple guests reported waiting in line multiple times, only for Matterhorn Bobsleds to shut down abruptly. Whenever this happens, guests are typically given a free “FastPass” to use at other rides and attractions across the Disneyland Resort. However, it’s still extremely unfortunate for this to happen once, let alone several times in a row.

A lot of Disneyland attractions are several decades old at this point, but thankfully, some have been upgraded with new features, effects, and tracks. Still, it’s hard to hide the age of a ride when thousands of guests ride it each and every day, especially if that ride opened in 1959.

“Been to Disneyland 3 times this week,” stated one guest. “Each day, The Matterhorn has broken down. Whilst we were queueing or whilst we were heading there, or when we had it ready to Genie+.” A few guests stated that thes types of closures made them super “sad” for the state of Disneyland. We hope that Disney can get a ride of this status up and running again smoothly. Matterhorn Bobsleds and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad are both parts of Disney’s iconic “mountain range” of rides. This list also includes Space Mountain and used to include Splash Mountain until it closed earlier in 2023.

Splash Mountain closed to make way for a new, more exciting adventure themed around The Princess and the Frog (2009). The new ride is called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and is set to open sometime in 2024 at the Disneyland Resort. This new ride will also make its way to Magic Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort the same year.

Matterhorn Bobsleds is themed around the iconic Matterhorn mountain range in Switzerland and stands as an icon of the original Disneyland Park. Back in the early days of EPCOT, there were plans to build a similar coaster in the World Showcase section of the park. This ride would have also been a snowy mountain, but unfortunately for Florida guests, it never came to fruition.

