Underage Drinkers Caught in Disneyland and Kicked Out of Park

According to guests, underage drinking is a big problem at Disneyland.
The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has quite a reputation. Being the original Disney theme park to open, Disneyland is naturally home to some of the most beloved theme park experiences on earth,m ranging from spooky rides like Haunted Mansion to thrilling, state-of-the-art attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland is a popular vacation spot for everyone, including large families or solo adventurers.
Anyone who’s ever been to a Disney theme park, whether that be Disneyland, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or Disneyland Paris in France, knows that there are a lot more fun activities to do than just strapping into “it’s a small world” and Peter Pan’s Flight. Guests are encouraged to explore with not only their feet but with their tastebuds, with the Disney parks being famous for their creative collections of food, snacks, treats and of course, beverages.
EPCOT in Walt Disney World is notorious for its selection of “adult” beverages that guests can enjoy, ranging from simple beers to out-of-this-world liquor-heavy options. Of-age Guests visiting EPCOT are encouraged to “drink around the world,” and with so many different countries and cultures at guest’s fingertips, we don’t blame you for trying a drink from every spot.
However, the “of-age” part is crucial as guests inside the Disney theme parks are not above the law. There’s no special “Mickey Mouse” rule that allows guests to engage in illegal activity, especially underage drinking. However, this is a problem that’s hard to stop, with Disneyland being no exception. A recent post from several guests highlighted a potentially growing issue of underage drinking inside the California Resort.
The post started after a guest asked a simple question, wondering if anyone had been arrested at Disneyland.
“Have you ever been arrested at Disneyland???” asked the guest. It’s a funny question, but there are still serious implications. In the past, we’ve seen guests do unbelievable things while inside the Disney parks, ranging from physical altercations to stripping naked. The Disney parks may be filled with magic, but this doesn’t keep bad things from happening.
This was proven true once again over the weekend after a vehicle crashed into the Disneyland Resort. The car hit a booth, completely destroying the building. For more information regarding the crash, click here.
“Have you ever been arrested at Disneyland?? Tell us what happened, etc,” the post continued. No one admitted to going behind bars inside Disneyland, but several guests claimed to have seen troubling situations unfold at the resort. Several guests, unfortunately, admitted to catching guests getting busted for providing alcohol to minors inside the theme park.
The guest in question was removed from the park and reportedly had their Annual Pass revoked. Underage drinking is an issue that is taken quite seriously, both in the real world and inside the Disney theme parks. It’s impossible to catch all guests who engage in this type of activity, but it’s obvious that when they are caught, Disney takes it quite seriously.
There are many ways guests can get banned from the Disney theme parks, and we’ve reported on just about every scenario possible. The most obvious example is fistfights. You’d be surprised just how many physical altercations occur in Disney. We’ve seen guests punch, kick, and slam each other in Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, and nearly everywhere else. You can bet your Mickey Ears that this results in a quick ban from the theme parks, potentially for life.
Have you ever seen someone break the law at Disney? Do you prefer Disneyland or Walt Disney World?