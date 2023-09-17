Underage Drinkers Caught in Disneyland and Kicked Out of Park

According to guests, underage drinking is a big problem at Disneyland.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has quite a reputation. Being the original Disney theme park to open, Disneyland is naturally home to some of the most beloved theme park experiences on earth,m ranging from spooky rides like Haunted Mansion to thrilling, state-of-the-art attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland is a popular vacation spot for everyone, including large families or solo adventurers.

Anyone who’s ever been to a Disney theme park, whether that be Disneyland, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or Disneyland Paris in France, knows that there are a lot more fun activities to do than just strapping into “it’s a small world” and Peter Pan’s Flight. Guests are encouraged to explore with not only their feet but with their tastebuds, with the Disney parks being famous for their creative collections of food, snacks, treats and of course, beverages.

EPCOT in Walt Disney World is notorious for its selection of “adult” beverages that guests can enjoy, ranging from simple beers to out-of-this-world liquor-heavy options. Of-age Guests visiting EPCOT are encouraged to “drink around the world,” and with so many different countries and cultures at guest’s fingertips, we don’t blame you for trying a drink from every spot.

However, the “of-age” part is crucial as guests inside the Disney theme parks are not above the law. There’s no special “Mickey Mouse” rule that allows guests to engage in illegal activity, especially underage drinking. However, this is a problem that’s hard to stop, with Disneyland being no exception. A recent post from several guests highlighted a potentially growing issue of underage drinking inside the California Resort.

The post started after a guest asked a simple question, wondering if anyone had been arrested at Disneyland.