Disney Immediately Shuts Down Location, Cancels Thousands of Guest Reservations

When guests visit Walt Disney World, dining is typically one of the most important aspects of the trip. So, having the one location you were excited to visit shut down entirely without a real reopening date and with little to no warning can be a big downfall. Sadly, that is what is currently happening at one of the more popular dining locations at Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests can choose between a variety of dining locations when they visit Disney, from quick service to table service options. If you are looking to spend less, get your food quicker, and speed up the overall dining experience, quick service would be a good option as it allows you to take your food and leave.

Table service is where the full dining experience comes in. From dining with all of the Disney princesses at Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom to seeing Lilo and Stitch for breakfast at ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort or dining with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the gang at Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort — dining at a table service restaurant not only means delicious food, but it means you will have an epic experience.

As we alluded to earlier, sometimes closures may occur.

Over the course of a year, many Disney World attractions close down for days– sometimes weeks and months– at a time for needed refurbishments. Depending on what time of year you go, any Disney World attraction could be closed for refurbishment or even for maintenance, even without being scheduled ahead of time.

In Disney World, the most recent shutdown will affect many more guests than this previous store closure on the West Coast.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is the flagship resort of Walt Disney World. It is located just minutes from the Magic Kingdom. Guests can choose to either walk their way over or to the theme park, or ride the monorail there. One thing they can no longer do, however, is dining at Narcoossee’s.

Narcoossee’s is a popular dining location as it faces Magic Kingdom and provides firework viewing of Happily Ever After in the evening time. It is a signature dining location and was just recently renovated. On April 1 of this year, the dining location finally reopened, following a massive closure and huge renovation.

Now, the dining location has somewhat unexpectedly shut down for an indefinite period of time, giving guests only a couple of days to alter their dining plans. If you have ever tried to book a Disney dining reservation, you know that booking that last minute will significantly reduce your options.

Disney stated, “We recently introduced an enhanced interior and menu offerings at Narcoossee’s and will be making a few more equipment updates. Beginning September 17, 2023, Narcoossee’s will be unavailable. We expect to reopen by mid-October. During this time, we welcome Guests to consider other dining locations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa—including the signature dining favorite, Cítricos.”

In this, we can see that Disney has given no explanation as to why the location shut down and has been unable to provide guests with a solid reopening date, canceling hundreds of reservations. Not only is this now affecting guests staying at the Grand Floridian, but also many who may choose to take a midday break from Magic Kingdom and dine there, or others traveling in to celebrate a special occasion.

The location is now officially shut down as of today. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort is currently refurbishing its lobby, and its rooms have recently been redone to reflect a light Mary Poppins theme in both the regular rooms and DVC rooms.

Are you a fan of Narcoossee’s? What dining location would you never want to see close?

