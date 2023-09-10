Disney’s Magic Kingdom Feels “Empty,” Video Reveals Drop In Attendance

Guests reported that the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort feels “empty,” indicating a trend is continuing.

It’s been heavily discussed and debated as to whether or not the Walt Disney World Resort is emptier than usual. There’s almost never a time when the Disney parks are actually empty, with millions of guests visiting each and every year. However, there are occasions when the parks will be slower than normal, meaning guests won’t have to stand in line as long for popular rides and attractions like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Expedition Everest, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. It may be difficult to agree that Disney is “empty” when there are thousands of guests everywhere, but there’s no denying Disney World and Magic Kingdom specifically have been devoid of the massive crowds they both normally receive.

A recent report was able to prove this claim, revealing that July and August were both abnormally slow for the Walt Disney World Resort. During the 4th of July weekend, Disney World saw its lowest attendance numbers in over a decade.

This trend is continuing at the Magic Kingdom, with guests reporting that the iconic theme park felt empty. EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom also saw relatively lower crowds, but with attractions like Pandora – The World of Avatar and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there’s hardly any slow period for these parks.

As you can see in the video linked below, Magic Kingdom was especially vacant at the start of the weekend:

Magic Kingdom felt EMPTY today. This is the quietest I’ve seen Main Street, U.S.A. in as long as I can remember, and this was during Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire.

The pathway at the end of Main Street U.S.A. and in front of Cinderella Castle was devoid of most guests, allowing guests to see a rare sight at Disney World: concrete.

There’s really no explanation as to why Walt Disney World is seeing low crowd levels, with several popular events taking place in recent months. Most notably, Walt Disney World is currently hosting its Mickey’s Not-S0-Scary Halloween Party, a special limited-time event where guests can dress up and explore Walt Disney World in a spooky new way. This event runs from August 11 through November 1, 2023.

The Walt Disney World Resort is about to get a new attraction themed to Disney’s Moana franchise. This walkthrough experience will be found in EPCOT and will allow guests to learn about and interact with nature and one of the most important resources on earth: water. This new attraction is a part of EPCOT’s transformation, a major project that began several years ago. Part of this overhaul also included the closure of Ellen’s Energy Adventure, which was eventually replaced by Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Have you ever seen the Disney World theme parks this empty? When’s your favorite time to visit Walt Disney World?