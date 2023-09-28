Disney World Guest Compares Attraction Breakdown to a “War Crime”

When bad things go down at Walt Disney World Resort (WDW), sometimes it can ruin your day. Other times, guests will compare it to a “war crime.” Let me explain.

Disney World and It’s Many Attractions

Walt Disney World Resort, situated in Orlando, Florida, has garnered renown for its diverse and captivating assortment of attractions, thoughtfully designed to cater to patrons of all age demographics. The expansive resort encompasses four principal theme parks, including Disney Springs (formally Downtown Disney, each distinguished by its distinctive thematic orientation and an array of associated attractions.

Magic Kingdom : This iconic park serves as the residence of the illustrious Cinderella Castle and extends an invitation to indulge in quintessential Disney experiences. Eminent attractions within include Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Haunted Mansion. Families can partake in enchanting encounters with beloved Disney characters while savoring captivating parades and fireworks displays.

: This iconic park serves as the residence of the illustrious Cinderella Castle and extends an invitation to indulge in quintessential Disney experiences. Eminent attractions within include Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Haunted Mansion. Families can partake in enchanting encounters with beloved Disney characters while savoring captivating parades and fireworks displays. EPCOT : Epcot is segmented into two primary domains: Future World and World Showcase. In Future World, visitors are invited to delve into the realm of technological innovation through attractions such as Test Track and embark on imaginative journeys with the enthralling Soarin’ experience. The World Showcase, on the other hand, features pavilions that authentically represent eleven distinct countries, allowing guests to relish a diverse spectrum of international cuisine and culture.

: Epcot is segmented into two primary domains: Future World and World Showcase. In Future World, visitors are invited to delve into the realm of technological innovation through attractions such as Test Track and embark on imaginative journeys with the enthralling Soarin’ experience. The World Showcase, on the other hand, features pavilions that authentically represent eleven distinct countries, allowing guests to relish a diverse spectrum of international cuisine and culture. Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Hollywood Studio, Disneys Hollywood Studios) : A tribute to the entertainment world, this park boasts attractions such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an immersive realm where one can navigate the Millennium Falcon, and the exhilarating Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Furthermore, visitors can partake in captivating shows such as Fantasmic! and the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

: A tribute to the entertainment world, this park boasts attractions such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an immersive realm where one can navigate the Millennium Falcon, and the exhilarating Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Furthermore, visitors can partake in captivating shows such as Fantasmic! and the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A harmonious amalgamation of wildlife conservation and exhilarating escapades, this park houses the thrilling Expedition Everest, a high-velocity roller coaster, and the enchanting Pandora – The World of Avatar, featuring the highly acclaimed Avatar Flight of Passage attraction.

Moreover, Disney World augments its offerings by including two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, designed to provide respite from the sweltering Florida climate, featuring an array of water slides, languid rivers, and wave pools.

Attraction Break Downs, Closures, and Getting Stuck on a Ride

Sometimes, those rides and attractions will close down due to unforeseen circumstances. Usually, Disney Parks quickly ensures the rides are once again operational. Occasionally, guests can get stuck on specific passages even though the ride functions as usual. One attraction mentioned a ton for breaking down is “it’s a small world” over at Magic Kingdom Park.

“”it’s a small world”” is a classic attraction in the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. This iconic ride takes visitors on a leisurely boat journey through a whimsical world of singing and dancing animatronic dolls dressed in traditional costumes from various countries and cultures around the globe. Guests glide along the gentle waterway and are treated to a catchy and timeless musical anthem, “it’s a Small World,” which celebrates unity and diversity. The attraction serves as a heartwarming reminder of the interconnectedness of people from different backgrounds. Its charming and colorful scenes have charmed generations of Disney parkgoers, making it a beloved and enduring part of the Magic Kingdom experience.

But sometimes, you can get stuck on the ride for an extended period throughout the day. The ride has operated since 1971, making this attraction a true classic. But great power comes with great responsibility, meaning the ride will break down a lot. Guests have poured in across social media to describe their ride breakdown experience, and this attraction is usually high on the list. But not for good reasons.

“it’s a small world” Ride Break Down Compared to ‘War Crime.’

Please be advised that the narrative presented in this article is derived from an individual’s personal experience as a guest at Disney parks. It is essential to recognize that each guest encounter is distinct, and this article may not necessarily reflect the perspective or stance of Inside the Magic regarding Disney Park operations.

With social media being the one place everyone can gather and share their experiences and stories, Reddit is the principal place where Disney World enthusiasts and guests come together to share their trip reports, ask questions about WDW events and rides, and sometimes share their “worst places to get stuck on a ride” while visiting or vacationing at Disney World. One user took to the platform, in the r/WaltDisneyWorldResort subreddit, to ask: which ride is the worst to get stuck on at WDW? Well, the consensus has “it’s a small world” at the top of the list, with one person comparing being stuck on this ride to being equivalent to a “war crime.”

My best friend got stuck on It’s A Small World for 20 minutes the one time she went to WDW. Basically a war crime at that point

The reasoning behind this person’s dark and severe comparison is mainly because, no matter where you get stuck; the attraction continues playing its main theme song…over and over again without any pauses. Sometimes, you can get stuck on this ride for a long time, hours even.

Its a Small World, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, the former Splash Mountain, Navi River and Gran Fiesta Tour can take 90-120 minutes to unload due to the water. Everything else is dry and can unload quicker. The roller coasters take the longest to unload of the non water rides.

However, it’s important to note that comparing an incident at a theme park to a “war crime” may be viewed as hyperbolic or sensationalistic. Remember, this is one person’s feelings towards something that has happened to thousands worldwide when they visit Disney World. So yes, you might believe this comparison is dramatically overstated. But what do you think?

Is getting stuck on “it’s a small world” at Magic Kingdom Disney World Park comparable to a “war crime”? Let us know in the comments below!