Disney Park Ditches Halloween, Jumps Straight Into Christmas

If you thought Disney World started celebrating Christmas early, wait until you see this park.

Seasonal celebrations have long played a role at Disney Parks. Every year, holidays like July 4, Halloween, and Christmas are huge events at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

The latter two occasions are particularly pivotal events in the Disney Parks character. Ticketed events like Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, Oogie Boogie Bash, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and this year’s brand-new Jollywood Nights sell out on an annual basis as guests flock to their favorite park to celebrate.

With these parties starting earlier and earlier each year, Disney has been accused of trying to milk as much money out of the holidays as possible. Disney World, for example, started its Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party nights on August 11 this year – kicking off spooky season over two months before Halloween itself – and started putting up pumpkins in July.

Once the last Halloween party wraps up at Magic Kingdom on November 1, Disney World will jump straight into Christmas mode for the launch of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on November 9.

But not every Disney Park is as trigger-happy when it comes to the holidays. Disneyland Paris broke tradition this year by canceling its annual Halloween parties. Instead, the park will fold its Halloween offerings into its usual daily calendar from October 1 to November 5 – kicking off nearly two months after Walt Disney World.

Disney Halloween Festival will see exclusive characters available for meet and greets throughout Disneyland Park, a villain projections show on Sleeping Beauty Castle, and a new cavalcade named Mickey’s Halloween Celebration.

While these Halloween celebrations are still a long way off for Disneyland Paris, the resort is already getting into the festive spirit. Images shared by DLP Report on X (previously known as Twitter) show the World of Disney store at the resort’s Disney Village packed with Christmas merchandise.

The Christmas season is currently scheduled to begin at Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park on November 11.

However, as noted by DLP Report, “Christmas is much much bigger” in terms of money-making potential at Disneyland Paris. While Halloween is a huge commercial holiday in the United States – and its impact is felt more year on year in Europe – its status is considerably lower across the continent.

Do you prefer Halloween or Christmas at Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments!