Disney World Officially Allows Swimwear in the Theme Parks

Following a TikTok trend that encouraged guests to violate the Disney Dress Code for a free tee shirt, Walt Disney World Resort’s attire rules are again sparking debate.

The Disney Dress Code

It’s best to wear comfortable, breathable clothing and shoes at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests uncertain about their attire should choose another option instead of risking being denied entry to the Disney Parks.

“Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests,” the Disney Dress Code reads. “Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance.”

Forbidden attire includes but is not limited to: “costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older… Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics; excessively torn clothing; clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment; clothing that touches or drags on the ground; clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry; objectionable tattoos.”

Swimwear

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort no longer give free shirts to guests violating the Disney Dress Code. That hasn’t stopped discussion about the policy online – in fact, guests are more worried than ever about what to wear to Disney Parks.

On Reddit this week, u/koolkammy asked if Walt Disney World Resort was stricter about men’s attire than nearby Universal Orlando Resort.

“I’m going to Disney today and I can’t for the life of me remember if you’re allowed to wear swim trunks or not?” the guest wrote. “I know at Universal (Islands) they didn’t give me a problem at all.”

Guests confirmed that Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t prohibit swim trunks, likely because they appear as regular shorts to other guests.

“I do it every trip if we plan on swimming after a day In the park,” said u/86missingnomes.

“As long as you also have a shirt on, swim trunks are fine,” u/Glittering_act_4059 agreed.

But many fans warned against wearing swim trunks for a long day at the Disney Parks.

“I mean you can- I’ve worn swim trunks on a hot day before but regretted it,” u/BioShockerInfinite recalled. “Chafing nightmare. Lounging in trunks is waaaay different than 10x-ing your normal daily step count.”

“They would be fine, because they are shorts, but you really don’t need them,” u/Ryan1006 echoed. “Unless you going right from the park to one of the water parks (or vice versa)? With Splash Mountain gone, there isn’t really anything left that you get wet on, except for Kali Rapids at Animal Kingdom.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.