Disney World Guests Cause a Scene Over Woman’s Outfit

Are you an adult wanting to get around the Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort Dress Code? Do you want to wear a costume outside Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash? A Disney Bound might be for you!

Disney Bounding is wearing regular clothing inspired by Disney characters. While the goal is to be recognizable, Guests intentionally try not to be mistaken for Princess Jasmine, Peter Pan, or whatever Disney Character they’re portraying.

TikToker @dellarose_disney regularly Disney Bounds at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. She carefully selects breathable fabrics and comfortable looks for long Theme Park days. Even so, she says other adult Guests bully her incessantly:

“It’s making my stomach hurt to talk about this, but I feel like I just need to say something,” she said. “There’s a certain group of people that are really mean, and it’s the 60 year old women, 60 year old women bullies.”

The TikToker explained that she has hearing loss, so it’s challenging to overhear others’ conversations: “If I can hear you, you’re being loud.”

“If you’re going to talk about me, just say it to my face or don’t say it at all,” she continued. “Or go someplace else.”

The Guest has overheard women mocking her outfit, wondering how she isn’t “disgustingly hot,” and more. She wonders what’s being said that she can’t hear.

“Bullying is not a good look on anybody,” she concluded. “I’m no hotter than anybody else there in 100-degree Florida weather… I’m much more confident in those outfits and comfortable. And it’s not affecting you; it’s not. So let’s all just be nice, okay?”

You’re likely to see a Disney Bound or two on vacation. It’s never okay to take photos of another Guest without their permission, but many who dress up are happy to pose for pictures if asked!

Have you ever worn a Disney Bound? Share your favorite looks with Inside the Magic in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.