Viral Video Shows Beyoncé Taking Over Disney World Ride

Celebrities are commonly spotted at Disneyland Resort, given its proximity to Los Angeles. Stars from the Kardashian family to Elizabeth Olsen have been spotted with VIP Tour Guides at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. But famous guests occasionally visit Walt Disney World Resort, too! A recently resurfaced video shows Beyoncé Knowles-Carter taking over a Disney’s Animal Kingdom ride with Destiny’s Child.

Beyoncé at Walt Disney World Resort

Alongside her Destiny’s Child bandmates, the Grammy-Award-winning musician starred in the Walt Disney World Summer Jam Concert in 2000. As part of the TV special, Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, Farrah Franklin, and Kelly Rowland visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park to celebrate the release of Dinosaur (2000).

Instead of in a movie theatre, Destiny’s Child found themselves on a terrifying Theme Park attraction! The clip recently resurfaced on TikTok, where it was shared by @beyonceuniversity:

The iconic musicians begin discussing their excitement for the Dinosaur movie, carrying popcorn onto the DINOSAUR ride vehicle. They’re soon greeted by the horrifying Carnotaurus animatronic. They scream, and the attraction begins.

Fans are treated to real footage of Destiny’s Child riding DINOSAUR.

“We’ve heard of interactive, but this is ridiculous,” Beyoncé and Williams scream.

Fans were delighted to see the decades-old video of the The Lion King (2019) star.

“This the same acting beyonce gave in obsessed 😂😂,” @theblacksonic92 wrote.

“Beyoncé is so unserious for this😭😭😭,” said @ejblackhottie110899.

Of course, Beyoncé doesn’t have much time for theme park attractions these days! The mom of three (Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir) is traversing the globe on the Renaissance Tour, inspired by her seventh studio album.

DINOSAUR

Inspired by the film Dinosaur, DINOSAUR shares the same track as Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Resort. The thrill ride is located in DinoLand, U.S.A., at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

“Travel back in time on a perilous prehistoric race to rescue a dinosaur—before the meteor strikes,” the Walt Disney World ride description reads. “A paleontologist recruits you for a secret mission to bring a 3.5-ton Iguanadon back to the present. There’s just one problem—the giant meteor that wiped out life on Earth is on the way!”

“Board a rugged Time Rover vehicle and set off on a thrilling adventure through a primeval forest filled with life-like dinosaurs. Careen through unpredictable hairpin turns. Dart around a fearsome Velociraptor hunting for prey. Avoid the clutches of a Cearadactylus soaring overhead! As the clock counts down, fiery meteors crash down around you. Will you make your escape before the dinosaurs—and you—become extinct?”

Have you seen any celebrities at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!